Jamaicans spent more on imports during the first five months of this year. The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) says total spending on goods during the January to May period amounted to US$3 billion. When compared to the same period in 2021, total imports increased by 34 per cent. This was driven by a 56 per cent rise in the cost of fuels and lubricants. The price of raw material was up by 28 per cent while the cost for consumer goods was 35.9 per cent higher.

