Import duty reduced, licence fee removed for electric vehicles

The import duty on electric vehicles has been reduced from 30 per cent to 10 per cent and purchasers will not have to pay motor vehicle licence fees over the next five years.

This was made possible when the House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the Customs Tariff (Revision) (Amendment) (No. 2), Resolution, 2022, and the Road Traffic (Licence Duties) Order, 2022, and Resolution to give effect to the measures.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, informed that the lower duty rates and the elimination of the fee requirement apply to electric vehicles that are three years old or less at the time of importation.

He said that the measures, which took effect on July 14, are supporting Jamaica’s transition from a high dependence on petroleum for motor vehicles by making it more affordable for Jamaicans to acquire electric vehicles.

He said that the Government is serious about ensuring a clean energy future.

