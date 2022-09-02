IMF Projects Five Per Cent GDP Growth For SVG Next Year

Entornointeligente.com /

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected GDP growth of five per cent for St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2022, and strengthening to six per cent in 2023.

In a report issued yesterday, the IMF said although the outlook for St Vincent is positive, it is subject to significant downside risks.

This is primarily due to the threat of natural disasters and intensified spillovers from Russia’s war in Ukraine, which resulted in higher commodity prices.

The 2022 Article Four statement on St. Vincent was issued following the IMF mission, which visited the Eastern Caribbean country in late August for discussions on economic development and macroeconomic policies.

The IMF said the post-eruption rebuilding activity, continued recovery in tourism and agriculture, and the start of several large-scale investment projects would support real GDP growth of 5 percent this year.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com