Imbert: We bent over backwards

A portion of the revenue from gambling would be used by the Gambling Control Commission to deal with gambling addiction and other problems.

So said Minister of Finance Colm Imbert as he piloted the motion to accept the report of the Joint Select Committee on the Gambling (Gaming and Betting) Control Bill, 2016, yesterday in the House of Representatives.

“There is an understandable perception that gambling may result in a number of social problems.

“With this in mind the bill seeks to establish a rehabilitation fund and a development fund, both of which are intended to ensure that the economic output of gambling would be directed in a purposeful and socially beneficial matter.

“The rehabilitation fund would financially assist NGOs and other groups with treating persons affected by gambling addiction and other problems.

“The development fund would be used to assist in areas such as sport, social and community work, health, arts and culture,” he said.

The commission must deposit two and a half and five per cent (of its revenue) in the rehabilitation fund and development funds, respectively.

Imbert said meaningful change would only come with effective enforcement of the laws.

In that regard, he said, authorised officers will be appointed by the commission who would include a member of the Police Service, constables appointed under the Supplemental Police Act and a member of the municipal police and any other person duly authorised by the commission.

They will also look at complaints coming from customers and clients. They could also conduct investigations and gather intelligence relating to organised crime and other activities relating to gambling.

They can also seek assistance from the Financial Intelligence Unit, the Financial Investigations Bureau, Board of Inland Revenue, and Customs.

“We believe that these powers will be successful in effectively supervising casinos, curbing fraud and money laundering, loan sharking and other criminal activities and unscrupulous operations where revenue may be under-reported,” he said.

Where the commission seeks to enforce its powers, it is required to adhere to the principles of natural justice and must notify the person of the penalty to be imposed, the Minister stressed.

Gambling penalties

Imbert said some of the offences would be using premises for licensed activity without a licence; carrying out licensed activity without a licence; and manufacturing, supplying, installing or adapting gaming software.

Any person who cheats would be guilty of an offence, thereby fostering confidence in the gambling sector, he said.

Another offence is engaging in activities that invite or enable persons in a prohibited territory to participate in gambling.

“The offence and penalties, which include bringing a firearm on licensed premises without permission or without an owner’s licence, or wilfully interfering with an investigation by influencing, threatening, harming or impeding a potential witness or furnishing false information…we believe that these offences and penalties will ensure that casino gambling is fair, honest and free from criminal influence and exploitation,” Imbert said.

The minister said the Government had “bent over backwards” in facilitating the Opposition, and stakeholders.

He said the Government brought in international experts to advise on the efficacy and to make recommendations for enhancing the bill.

Imbert said Trinidad and Tobago was the only country in the world with an unregulated gambling sector and the “comprehensive and detailed examination of the legislation was long overdue for more than 20 years”.

Noting that many of the amendments were based on requests from the Opposition, Imbert said “unless there is some motivation”, he expected unanimous support for the legislation.

The bill requires a special majority.

LINK ORIGINAL: Trinidad Express

