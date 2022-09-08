Imbert reveals T&TEC owing NGC $7B

T&TEC is owning the National Gas Company (NGC) $7 billion and has not paid its bill for ten years according to Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
Speaking recently at the Spotlight on the Economy at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, the Finance Minister explained that T&TEC gets an annual subvention of $700 million and even with that is owing the NGC a whopping $7 billion.
«Electricity costs us $700 million dollars a year in subsidies, and you might ask why? How does electricity cost us $700M per annum? The reason is that T&TEC is supplied with natural gas from the NGC which has to buy that gas from bp and Shell and so on, T&TEC does not pay NGC for the gas, so NGC has a receivable on its books that grows every year. The last time I looked at it, the receivable was $7 billion,» Imbert told the spotlight on the economy.
This figure is $2.5 billion more than it was owing the state enterprise in 2019 when Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley revealed that the company was heavily indebted to the NGC.
Imbert said the country cannot afford to continue subsidising electricity to that extent and also noted that some of the subsidies, including at WASA and on fuel must be reduced significantly.
The issue has been a sore point for the NGC and as recent as last month, and in the midst of a massive $4.7 billion dollar turnaround of its fortune, the NGC was bemoaning its inability to collect billions of dollars from T&TEC, saying it threatens the NGC’s ability to grow.
In response to several questions from Guardian Media on its 2021 financial performance and the outlook for 2022, the NGC said, «We remain very concerned about the non-payment as well as the subsidized gas price for the supply of gas to T&TEC and the impact it would have on NGC’s growth aspirations. NGC continues to engage key stakeholders towards resolution of this challenge.»
But the line minister for T&TEC, Marvin Gonzales said he did not understand why NGC was «whining» about the situation.
The minister acknowledged that the state of affairs was unacceptable but said the Government was seeking to protect the population from high electricity rates.
«NGC is fully aware that the government of Trinidad and Tobago is fully cognisant of the concerns and as the government we will collectively address the problem. NGC is also a stakeholder and is owned by the Government of T&T and the people of T&T and the Government will address the problem holistically, so I am not going to respond to NGC directly, I have stated on public record what my views on those matters are and I will work collectively with my colleagues in the Cabinet to address it,» Gonzales told Guardian Media.
He added that while it makes academic sense to let people pay a more realistic price for electricity it was not a simple decision for the Government to make.
Gonzales said, «Given the fact that the people of T&T are already burdened with the high cost of living, and while it might be technically and academically accurate to want to come to that conclusion, things are more complex than that. You have to take into consideration if we remove the subsidy how it is going to affect the ordinary man and the ordinary woman who are already complaining about the rising cost of living.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian