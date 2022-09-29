Imbert: Fuel prices offset by tax exemptions

The price at the pump has increased, but from January the personal income tax exemption will also rise.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert said both of these changes, which were announced in the 2023 Budget presentation are in the best interest of Trinidad and Tobago’s economy and net each other off.
While addressing the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association Post Budget discussion at the Hyatt Regency hotel on Tuesday, the Finance Minister felt too little focus had been given to the decision to raise the personal allowance exemption from $84,000 to $90,000 per annum ($7000 to $7500 per month) given its’ sizeable cost to the treasury.
«That’s going to cost the treasury $450 million, it’s not a small thing. If we had increased it from $7000 to $8000 it would have cost us $900m, so we have decided to give up that $450 million in revenue to put more disposable income into the hands of consumers,» said Imbert, who added this would benefit the recovery of the economy, as the public would now have more spending power.
«We believe the multiplier effect in terms of GDP, in terms of that extra $450m in the hands of taxpayers, will result in an increase in GDP in excess of $450 million dollars,» said the Finance Minister, » That’s the whole point. More disposable income in the hands of consumers, boosting sales, boosting trade, boosting economic activity, but we couldn’t give up that $450 million if we decided to leave the price of fuel at the lower rates, we just wouldn’t have the money.»
This was a positive move which he believed could offset the rise in fuel prices as the government sought to address the rising cost of the fuel subsidy.
«So it’s a trade-off, that’s one of the trade-offs we did in this budget. We decided to give back that $450 million and we decided to cap fuel prices at a certain level,» he said.
The government has for some time expressed that the fuel subsidy needed to be addressed, and long before Monday the government signalled that the subsidy would be capped at $1 billion.
During Monday’s budget presentation, Imbert announced increases with immediate effect which saw Premium Super and Kerosene increased by a dollar to $7.75 per litre, $6.97 per litre and $4.50 per litre respectively while Diesel saw a 50-cent increase to $4.41 per litre.
Imbert gave a bit more insight into the increases during the question and answer segment of Tuesday’s event.
«We set a cap at a billion dollars, and that is based on an estimated oil price and the known consumption of fuel in Trinidad and Tobago. Trinidad and Tobago consumes one billion litres of fuel more or less. Of which 400,000 thousand litres is diesel, so 600,000 litres of gasoline, 400,000 litres of diesel. So we know how much fuel motorists consume in Trinidad and Tobago. We also know what the cost of price of gasoline and diesel, based on an oil price. So the $1 billion cap is based on an assumption that the oil price will be somewhere between $80 to $90, that’s the $1 billion cap,» he said.
The Finance Minister also explained the price could be adjusted downward if the oil price also drops internationally. However he said either way it would create a problem for the government as if it did drop, so would government revenue.
«We have based this budget on $92.50, so the prices that we used are based on that oil price. The cap is going to work both ways. And there is a problem both ways. If the oil price goes up, our revenue goes up of course but the price of fuel goes up so we have a problem there. But if the price of oil goes down, the revenue goes down, the price of fuel goes down. But we are committed to the 1 billion dollar cap, so if for some reason, and we hope that it won’t happen too severely, let’s say the price drops to $80 or something like that it will go below the figure that we have put for the cap and we will make an adjustment in the other direction. That’s the plan,» he said.
The Finance Minister noted that if the price of oil moved up or down by even a few dollars, the country’s revenue stream is impacted by hundreds of millions of dollars in either direction.
«For every five dollars that oil price fluctuates the effect on our revenue is about $600m. If oil goes up to $100 we get an extra $600m. If it drops five dollars we lose $600m. We have used the best available advice and picked $92.50,» said Imbert.
Minister Imbert said the high prices internationally had contributed to a far better fiscal performance last year than expected and had the subsidy cost not been a factor, the government could have even balanced the budget.
«We had expected a deficit in 2022 of $ 9 billion, we ended with a deficit of $2 billion. We have done very well. In terms of the fiscal deficit, this is probably the lowest fiscal deficit the country has had for about 12 years. It’s probably the lowest,» said Imbert, «We could have balanced the budget. If we didn’t have to put money into the heritage and stabilisation fund we put in $1.1 billion and if we didn’t have to spend $2 billion on subsidising fuel we would have balanced the budget, but we decided to do it. We had to do the heritage fund by law because that’s the law and well the fuel subsidy is another story.»
The minister also explained that the budget was set with an oil price of $92.50, which was below the projections made by several reputable financial institutions around the world.
«We looked at about 10 organisations that forecast oil prices and virtually every single one of them was forecasting an oil price in 2023 of $95. So we decided to be a bit conservative and go with $92.50. We don’t have a crystal ball, we’ll see how that works out,» he said.
The trade-off concerning the price of gas and the tax exemption was not the only fork in the road encountered by the Finance Minister as he also explained that there was the possibility that more money could have been allocated to Public Sector wage negotiations as opposed to being invested in the development of the manufacturing sector.
«We could have decided ok, we would increase our offer to the unions by $2 billion, and use the $2 billion for that. But we didn’t think it made any sense, we made our offer, and we think our offer is very reasonable. We decided instead to put an additional $2 billion into the productive sector,» said Minister Imbert.
The government has currently tabled an offer of four per cent to the unions.
