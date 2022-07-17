Imani Tafari-Ama | Jamaica: Fractured nation, vibrant people

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) rarely tolls its bell. It is a symbolic gesture that this institution offers at the opening of the market when they have something significant to celebrate. On July 12, Horace Levy was in focus because Jamaica: Fractured Nation, Vibrant People, the book he recently published, had caught the JSE’s attention and the bell was tolling in his honour. I was invited to introduce Horace to the hybrid audience attending this august ceremony and I was hard pressed to confine my endorsement to the brief time available.

I am sharing these thoughts in this space because, as an educator committed to the mandate of critical thinking and problem solving, I am obliged to recommend Horace’s book as required reading for students at all levels – from primary through to university; educators; activists/advocates; artists; politicians (especially); civil servants; non-government organisations; the private sector; the media; faith-based organisations, the general public – you get my drift. Everyone, literate or not, should gain access to this seminal text. It will make you question the concept of «die-hard» politics and wonder why sensible people have chosen this blind-Bartimaeus route to defining the business of democracy.

I have had the honour of knowing Horace in several different contexts all of which coalesce to define him as the quintessential academic and advocate who is most qualified to have provided us with the sharp and succinct insights into the intersecting elements that make the Jamaican society tick. One of the most memorable projects we worked on, with Horace as team lead, was the collaboration between The University of the West Indies and the World Bank, which provided the data to establish the correlations in the country between poverty and violence. The publication, They Cry Respect , testified to the collective production entailed in this Participatory Action Research (PAR) project and Horace’s expertise as a master synthesiser. His sociological applications make this a go-to text on the two subjects, to this day.

When I was social development manager at the National Housing Trust on the Inner-City Housing Project, I would again work with Horace, who, along with Patricia Anderson, provided the research that informed the direction of that P.J. Patterson initiative to address the housing shortage that contributes to inner-city underdevelopment and the resulting hesitancy of businesses to invest in the downtown Kingston district. Horace, Peta Ann Baker, and I formed a panel to present lessons learned from multiple approaches to social housing in Jamaica at a Caribbean Studies Association conference held in St Kitts.

PROFOUNDLY POLITICAL Since his life has been so profoundly political, it is easy to simultaneously introduce Horace and the book. Horace’s multiple incarnations meander throughout the text and testify of the broad range of experiences he has garnered as an academic and as an activist/advocate. As a sociologist employed for many years to The University of the West Indies, Horace’s intellectual footprint has been indelibly imprinted on the minds of thousands of students eager to learn from someone who is a storehouse of the irresistible combination of fertile thought and strategic action.

