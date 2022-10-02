Imani Tafari-Ama | Bodies, ageing and temporary abilities

Entornointeligente.com /

The Hon Louise Bennett-Coverley always encouraged us not to take ourselves too seriously. Miss Lou said to laugh at yourself! This is a sure antidote for depression. I got a superchance to take this advice recently when I went to the Jamaica Public Service Company. I was in a bit of a stew because I had to query how the deposit cost for a new account had jumped from $1,500 to $6,000 in one go. This is not the kind of angst that can be solved over the phone. When it came to time to pay, the security guard informed me that I was to join a short line for the cashier. I felt a bit embarrassed to pass all the people waiting in the long line and asked the guard if people would not get upset that I had skipped them. She replied, «No ma’am. This line is for old people and the disabled!»

I was gobsmacked by this evaluation. To my mind, I was using crutches as a temporary measure because I had hurt my foot. As for being an old person, well, I am getting on, but I am not that decrepit just yet. But the sign did say ‘elderly and disabled’, so I smiled ruefully, slipped behind the one man ahead of me, and was out in a jiffy. The experience gave me pause, though. I reflected that there are so many things that able and young people take for granted about their bodily capabilities. For example, the capacity to put one foot in front of the other and walk without difficulty is one such gift. My new skill of walking with crutches to alleviate the inconvenience of hurting my injured foot was never a conscious consideration before. Yet I have become hypersensitive to the challenges faced by those who are differently abled to what is considered normal.

One day, as I was sitting in a car park waiting for my daughter to return from purchasing some items in the pharmacy, I watched in amazement as a man with one leg amputated at the thigh and supported by one crutch, sauntered effortlessly out of the supermarket on his working foot and swung himself into his car, revved up, and drove away. I imagined, though, the effort he and other disabled people must exert to take a shower. As I have been navigating my own crutches, I have come to realise that extra pressure is placed on the side of the body bearing the weight of the side you are unable to use as efficiently as is possible when both sides are functioning.

SIGHT AND HEARING This experience also made me think about the senses of sight and hearing. As an audio-visual documentary producer, I am obliged to use captions to ensure that those who are hearing-challenged can follow the script with subtitles. This is a strategy of inclusion that we did not consider as critical back in the day. It is now also politically correct to ensure that buildings have ramps so that wheelchair (and crutches) users can enter buildings without encountering the difficulties associated with climbing stairs. When driving, I see white-cane users with magnified vision and intentionally decrease speed and stop to allow pedestrians the right to cross. Have you ever been standing at the zebra crossing and noticed how some motorists zip by, seemingly oblivious to raised hands or the obligation to stop?

Being elderly and or disabled are two developments that should be factored into life skills planning agendas. Advancing age brings on health concerns that were never a thought when one walked blithely in bodies that functioned on automatic pilot. Mind you, illnesses happen across the age spectrum. However, age-specific ailments like compromised eyesight once you cross the 40-line, requiring glasses, signal that bodies are temporary and must be treated with care. This is especially true in Jamaica, land we love, where the high crime rate has introduced unexpected bodily injuries into the lives of victims and caregivers alike. It is not unusual to hear stories about people who become disabled because of gruesome encounters with weapon-wielding antagonists. That is, if they live to tell the tales.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com