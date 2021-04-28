Imam replaces Khan in Senate

Entornointeligente.com / The head of San Juan’s Nur- e-Islam Masjid, Imam Sheraz Ali yesterday replaced late Minister Franklin Khan as a PNM Government senator.
Ali, who has roots in Siparia, is also chairman of the Concerned Muslims of Trinidad and Tobago group.
Ali took the oath of office as a Government senator in the Senate yesterday. This was to fill the vacancy which arose following Khan’s death.
Khan was Energy Minister and Government’s Senate leader. He died on April 17 at his Moka, Maraval home.
An autopsy revealed he had a calcified cyst on his heart curbing blood flow to the organ. An official funeral is being planned for next month when Khan’s daughter– who arrived from overseas last week–emerges from quarantine. A church service in north Trinidad will be followed by Khan’s burial at Mayaro’s Radix cemetery .
On Ali’s appointment, Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Clarence Rambharat stated: “Senator Ali is currently a Board Member at the Cocoa Development Company. He’s an agriculturist by profession, I‘ve known him since we attended UWI at the same time. His appointment is a tremendous asset to the Senate and to the agricultural sector.”
Ali is an alumnus of Iere High School, Siparia; Presentation College San Fernando; and San Fernando Secondary School.
Fluent in English and Arabic, he’s a UWI graduate with a BSc in Agriculture, BSc in Arabic/Islamic Studies and MSc in Food Science and Technology.
He currently serves as the Director of Halaal Certification Section of Darul Uloom T&T Limited. Ali is owner/manager of Deli Delights Food Caterers and founder of the Foundation for Islamic Relief, Support and Training.
Ali was a director, Caroni Green Ltd (2013 to 2015), former director of Muslim Credit Union Co-operative Society Ltd , former director at National Schools Dietary Services Ltd and director of Darul Aman Home for Children.
