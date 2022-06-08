ILO World of Work Summit How to Tackle Multiple Global Crises

Entornointeligente.com /

– Advertisement – The 110th International Labour Conference to host major summit on the world of work response to food, energy and financial crises. GENEVA (ILO News) – The International Labour Conference World of Work Summit will discuss how to tackle the labour and social consequences of the food, energy and financial crises with human-centred approaches, on Friday 10 June.

The panel discussion will also focus on the urgent actions needed to address longstanding challenges such as climate change, demographic realities, and unequal technological progress, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will examine how to promote inclusive development, with a particular focus on the most vulnerable.

Panellists include the Minister of Labour and Employment of India, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy and Employment of Belgium. Also taking part will be the President of the General Confederation of Algerian Enterprises, the General Secretary of the Federation of Somali Trade Unions and a youth expert on refugees, employment and education.

In a separate segment, the summit will also feature addresses by the Presidents of the Republic of Seychelles and of the Republic of Honduras.

The speeches will be followed by a conversation between ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, the Chairperson of the Worker’s Group at the International Labour Conference (ILC), Catelene Passchier, and the Chief Executive of the Irish Business and Employers Confederation, Danny McCoy.

The panel discussion will take place from 10:00 CEST (08:00 GMT) – 12:30/13:00 CEST (10:30/11:00 GMT) and can be watched LIVE on ILO Live .

For further information please contact the ILO Department of Communication: [email protected] .

– Advertisement –

LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer

Entornointeligente.com