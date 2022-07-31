If monkeypox spreads through sexual contact, is it an STD?

Entornointeligente.com /

For most of the six decades that monkeypox has been known to affect people, it was not known as a disease that spreads through sex. Now that has changed.

The current outbreak is by far the biggest involving the virus, and it has been designated a global emergency. So far, officials say, all evidence indicates that the disease has spread mainly through networks of men who have sex with men.

«It clearly is spreading as an STI (sexually transmitted infection) at this point,» said Dr Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

To protect the people at highest risk while trying to contain the spread, public health agencies are focusing their attention on those men — and attacking the virus based on how it is behaving now.

