IEA Urges Europe To Take Immediate Measures To Conserve Gas

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 101.9 +4.27 +4.38% Brent Crude • 10 mins 105.5 +4.34 +4.29% Murban Crude • 15 mins 105.9 +2.29 +2.21% Natural Gas • 10 mins 7.375 +0.359 +5.12% Gasoline • 10 mins 3.245 +0.032 +0.98% Louisiana Light • 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36% Bonny Light • 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 4 days 104.4 +1.73 +1.69% Mars US • 14 hours 94.29 +2.01 +2.18% Gasoline • 10 mins 3.245 +0.032 +0.98% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 19 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 19 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 19 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 231 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 19 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 19 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 4 days 104.4 +1.73 +1.69% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 4 days 71.43 +1.42 +2.03% Western Canadian Select • 13 hours 83.49 +1.81 +2.22% Canadian Condensate • 13 hours 99.74 +1.81 +1.85% Premium Synthetic • 13 hours 97.99 +1.81 +1.88% Sweet Crude • 13 hours 95.89 +1.81 +1.92% Peace Sour • 13 hours 93.04 +1.81 +1.98% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 13 hours 93.04 +1.81 +1.98% Light Sour Blend • 13 hours 95.14 +1.81 +1.94% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 13 hours 98.69 +1.81 +1.87% Central Alberta • 13 hours 93.34 +1.81 +1.98% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 4 days 94.00 +1.75 +1.90% Giddings • 4 days 87.75 +1.75 +2.03% ANS West Coast • 1 min 102.4 -0.67 -0.65% West Texas Sour • 4 days 91.54 +1.81 +2.02% Eagle Ford • 4 days 95.49 +1.81 +1.93% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 4 days 95.49 +1.81 +1.93% Oklahoma Sweet • 4 days 94.00 +1.75 +1.90% Kansas Common • 5 days 88.00 -6.25 -6.63% Buena Vista • 6 days 102.8 +0.46 +0.45% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 1 min Canada Sends Repaired Gazprom Turbine To Germany 1 hour IEA Urges Europe To Take Immediate Measures To Conserve Gas 2 hours Auto Sales Are Slipping As Recession Fears Grip Markets 3 hours Militias Armed And Ready As Libya’s New NOC Lifts Oil Blockade 3 hours Germany: Return Of Coal And Oil Power Plants Is Only Temporary 4 hours Monday’s Oil Rally Threatens Slump At The Pump 4 hours Gazprom Declares Force Majeure On Some Gas Deliveries To Europe 4 hours Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude 3 days Germany Faces Coal Supply Crisis As Rhine River Waters Dwindle 3 days Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency 3 days Libya’s ‘New’ NOC Chair Vows Oil Will Flow Within A Week 3 days Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist 3 days Big Oil Poised For «Exceptional» Earnings Thanks To High Refining Margins 3 days Biden’s Energy And Climate Bill Could Be Dead In The Water 3 days Biden Likely To Leave Saudi Arabia With No Oil Supply News 3 days China Refinery Throughput Falls For First Time In 10 Years 3 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Fall Below $4 4 days Macron Calls For Public Lights To Be Turned Off Amid Russian Gas Threat 4 days India Mulls Easing Its Windfall Tax As Oil Prices Fall 4 days Goldman Sachs Remains Bullish On Oil Prices 4 days China Considers Lifting Australian Coal Ban Fearing Supply Squeeze 4 days Armed Guards Raid Libyan National Oil Company As Political Shakeup Escalates 4 days Low French Nuclear Output Is Bad News For The UK 4 days Germany Forced To Tap Gas Storage As Russia Halts Nord Stream Operations 4 days Shell Chief Warns Europe Could Be Forced To Ration Energy This Winter 4 days Ukrainian Energy Giant Asks Creditors To Defer Debt Payments 4 days Energy Security Trumps Climate As EU Agrees To Pipeline Expansion 4 days Buffett Buys Even More Occidental Petroleum 5 days Trudeau: Decision To Return Russian Gas Turbine Was «Very Difficult» 5 days Chevron CEO Sees Oil Prices Rebounding On Tightening Supply 5 days Italy Makes Headway In Reducing Its Reliance On Russian Natural Gas 5 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Fall 5 days Biden: Inflation Data Does Not Reflect Impact Of Gasoline Price Decline 5 days Iraq’s 150,000 Bpd Oil Export Boost Delayed 5 days China Considers Proposed Price Cap On Russian Oil 5 days Rising Oil-Fired Power Generation In Saudi Arabia Could Weigh On Global Supply 5 days Germany To Halt Russian Coal Imports Next Month 5 days China’s Oil Imports Fell In June 6 days Macron To Meet MBZ As OPEC Oil Speculation Escalates 6 days API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 2 mins Australian power prices go insane 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 7 hours «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 6 days Following the Big Money Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Militias Armed And Ready As Libya’s New NOC Lifts Oil Blockade

Find us on:

Oil Bears Are Back As The Crude Crash Continues Recession fears and demand destructionâ¦

Russia’s Plan To Cut Off Kazakh Oil Supplies To Europe Russia is squeezing European oilâ¦

Home Latest Energy News Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Related News Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude Germany Faces Coal Supply Crisis As Rhine River Waters Dwindle Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency Libya’s ‘New’ NOC Chair Vows Oil Will Flow Within A Week Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist IEA Urges Europe To Take Immediate Measures To Conserve Gas By Charles Kennedy – Jul 18, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT Europe needs to take immediate steps to conserve gas and reduce its consumption in order to prevent much more drastic cuts and curtailments later on, Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on Monday.

The agency has been warning for months that Europe needs to curtail gas consumption to avoid a difficult winter of energy rationing.

«We have seen some progress on this, particularly in terms of diversifying gas supplies – but not enough, especially on the demand side, to prevent Europe from finding itself in an incredibly precarious situation today,» Birol said in a commentary on Monday.

«Russia’s latest moves to squeeze natural gas flows to Europe even further, combined with other recent supply disruptions, are a red alert for the European Union. As we get closer to next winter, we are getting a clearer sense of what Russia may do next. The next few months will be critical,» he added.

At the end of last month, when Birol said that for the first time ever, the European Union imported in June more liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States than gas via pipeline from Russia, he also warned that «The drop in Russian supply calls for efforts to reduce EU demand to prepare for a tough winter.»

As early as April this year, in cooperation with the European Commission, the IEA said that Europeans could help reduce EU reliance on Russian oil and gas with some changes in their lifestyle. Those measures include driving at lower speeds on highways, turning down the thermostat and using less air-conditioning, working from home, using public transport, and choosing trains over short-haul flights.

The five immediate EU-coordinated measures Birol outlined today include the create auction platforms to incentivize EU industrial gas users to reduce demand, minimize gas use in the power sector by boosting coal and oil-fired generation, improve coordination among gas and electricity operators across Europe, including on peak-shaving mechanisms, bring down household electricity demand by setting cooling standards and controls, and harmonize emergency planning across the EU at the national and European level.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Is Biden Ready To Ease Sanctions Against Venezuela? U.S. Rig Count Rises Despite Chaotic Week In Oil Markets Oil Markets Torn Between Recession Fears And Physical Tightness

Join the discussion |

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com