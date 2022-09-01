ICS Brings Venezuela’s Economic Recovery To Light

Entornointeligente.com /

Over half of Venezuelans consider there is an economic recovery in the country, according to the International Consulting Service (ICS).

These data were released today by the head of the ICS, Juan Villamizar, who reported the results of a survey showing that 57.3 percent of Venezuelans believe the country’s economy is recovering.

Of the 1 225 people surveyed in 22 states across the country between August 8 and 12, 30.1 percent see the progress of the economic recovery as certain and 27.2 percent see it as somewhat certain.

16.2 percent believe it is somewhat false and 24.2 percent believe it is false in its entirety, according to the ICS chief’s statements.

A 51.5 percent attributed the growth of the economy to the President Nicolás Maduro’s management and 40.4 percent to entrepreneurs, businessmen, remittances, foreign investment, traders and exports.

#AsíLoDijo || Pdte. @NicolasMaduro : Hay sectores minoritarios a quienes les duele la recuperación económica del país, conspiran contra esta recuperación. #31Ago #NuevaEraBinacional pic.twitter.com/YHMrCiuQ3A

— Vicepresidencia Vzla (@ViceVenezuela) August 31, 2022 This is what President Nicolas Maduro said:

There are minority sectors who are hurt by the country’s economic recovery, they conspire against this recovery.

Respondents recognized the support offered by the public sector to entrepreneurs in the promotion of productive activities.

The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) reported the growth of the country’s economy in the first quarter of the year at 17.4 percent and also projected a growth of 18.7 percent for the second quarter.

