22 septiembre, 2020
ibadan_pdp_lawmaker_olajide_presents_car_gifts_to_aides.jpg

Ibadan PDP lawmaker Olajide presents car gifts to aides

By Akeem Abas

Rep. Stanley Olajide (PDP-Ibadan South-West/North-West) on Monday in Ibadan, donated two Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to his campaign coordinators during the 2019 general elections.

The beneficiaries are Alhaji Sulaiman Adediran and Alfa Rahman Salam.

The lawmaker described the beneficiaries as great politicians who worked round the clock with others to ensure his victory at the 2019 general polls.

Olajide praised God for the opportunity given him to fulfil his promise to the beneficiaries, assuring other constituents of better dividends of democracy before long.

“I hold my people’s support for my aspiration in trust to always meet their yearnings, deliver on our set mandates and be the best lawmaker ever elected in the constituency,” he said.

The beneficiaries thanked the lawmaker for fulfilling his promise, praying God Almighty to continue to guide and protect him in all his endeavours.

The duo in their separate remarks acknowledged the gifts and added that the lawmaker kept to his promises.

They pledged their unalloyed support to the lawmaker as he delivered on his mandate in the National Assembly and the constituency.

