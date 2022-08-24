Iandrea Whyte Overcomes Challenges to Achieve PEP Success

Entornointeligente.com /

While a student at the Morant Bay Primary School, Iandrea Whyte was nicknamed «Young Einstein» by her classmates, because she maintained consistent academic excellence.

Now, the well-spoken 12-year-old is the ‘top girl’ at the St Thomas-based school in this year’s Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

With her placement score of 368.4, Iandrea will be attending the Morant Bay High School, which was her first choice, in September.

However, the St Thomas resident says her accomplishments did not come easy, as she was faced with an illness that led to her hospitalisation and then Internet connectivity issues during the experience of online classes.

Her mother, Maile Rose, explains that «Iandrea had tonsilitis and was hospitalised for the last two terms in grade three. Her tonsil was enlarged and she had to be on oxygen support».

Ms. Rose recalls that even in sickness, her daughter’s interest in school did not decline, and she even formed study groups to ensure that she and her peers were all kept abreast with their lessons.

Iandrea Whyte (left) hugs mom, Maile Rose, during an interview with JIS News. Iandrea is this year’s ‘Top Girl’ at the Morant Bay Primary School in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

With online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Iandrea’s resolve was again tested in her later years of primary school, as she readied for PEP exams. She says that, sometimes, there was one phone in her household that was being used to provide hotspot for three devices.

«Sometimes we have to put it in the mango tree because the signal is not picking up. Sometimes we forget that it’s outside and the rain falls,» she adds.

These issues frustrated Iandrea but, still, she was determined to rise above all odds. Ms. Rose says this does not come as a surprise, as her daughter was naturally a bright child who showed excellence from very early.

«I can remember the first time she went to basic school, and about a week later, I went to pick her up and the teacher asked me if she attended school before and I said ‘why?’. She said it’s because she doesn’t act like a child who is just attending school for the first time,» the proud mother recalls.

During PEP preparations, Iandrea went the extra mile, noting that, «I studied day and night with my teacher, and I made sure that if I didn’t understand something, I would ask about it so I could get the full understanding».

She tells JIS News that she is extremely happy with her results and her placement at an «excellent institution» that is close to her home. She has vowed to «study harder and make sure not to be distracted by anything or anyone,» when she gets to high school.

Iandrea Whyte (left) is an outstanding performer in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations and will be attending the Morant Bay High School in September. Looking on is her mother, Maile Rose.

She aspires to become a Mathematician or a Bank Manager and enjoys the Arts and playing football.

Described as a caring individual by her relatives and peers, Iandrea says that she is grateful for a strong support system from both her parents.

Her mother, Ms. Rose, makes the point that «I wasn’t born into a luxury life, so I didn’t want them (my children) to come and struggle. So, I always instil in her that education is a priority; school is not an option».

Of the obstacles Iandrea has had to overcome, Ms. Rose notes that she teaches her child, simply, that: «Life is full of challenges and challenges are what make life meaningful.»

