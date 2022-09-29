Ian poised to do significant damage to Florida

Entornointeligente.com /

Hur­ri­cane Ian was poised to de­liv­er cat­a­stroph­ic dam­age to parts of south­west­ern Flori­da yes­ter­day, af­ter the pow­er­ful Cat­e­go­ry 4 Hur­ri­cane made land­fall.

With sus­tained winds of 240 KM/H at the time of its first land­fall on Cayo Cos­ta, a bar­ri­er is­land west of Cape Coral and Fort My­ers, Flori­da, at 3.05 pm, ma­jor storm surge and ex­treme­ly dan­ger­ous winds swept across parts of west­ern Flori­da.

Hur­ri­cane, trop­i­cal storm, and storm surge watch­es and warn­ings were in ef­fect for mul­ti­ple ar­eas across Flori­da, Geor­gia and South Car­oli­na, as Ian soared on a path of de­struc­tion across the south­east­ern Unit­ed States.

Yes­ter­day af­ter­noon, the Na­tion­al Weath­er Cen­ter in­clud­ed a rare Ex­treme Wind Warn­ing for over 3,000 square miles of south­west­ern Flori­da ex­tend­ing from Sara­so­ta to Cape Coral, Flori­da. This type of warn­ing in­di­cates the eye­wall of a hur­ri­cane is com­ing ashore and is typ­i­cal­ly re­served for wind speeds of at least 115 MPH. The warn­ing is so ex­cep­tion­al that it took over a decade for its first is­suance af­ter it was de­vel­oped and it has been is­sued less than 15 times.

Many Florid­i­ans took the op­por­tu­ni­ty ahead of the well-fore­cast storm to evac­u­ate or stock up on nec­es­sary sup­plies, in­clud­ing some of the Trinida­di­an di­as­po­ra in the state.

Speak­ing to Guardian Me­dia, one Trin­bag­on­ian trans­plant, Rekha Balka­ran-Bo­lai, who now re­sides in Jack­sonville, Flori­da, that was yet to feel the brunt of Ian, said she is well pre­pared.

Balka­ran-Bo­lai said, «We have been ex­pe­ri­enc­ing light rain for the past few hours. With­in the last hour, the winds be­gan to get stronger, but it comes every few min­utes.»

She ex­plained that ahead of the storm, her fam­i­ly stocked up on food, wa­ter, bat­ter­ies and pow­er banks.

Jack­sonville, Flori­da, was un­der a Trop­i­cal Storm Warn­ing and Storm Surge Warn­ing at the time she was speak­ing, but the worst ef­fects are ex­pect­ed to spread over the area by tonight.

She added, «We have se­cured all loose items around the house and got wa­ter stored in buck­ets in my garage for show­er­ing and the toi­lets.» Balka­ran-Bo­lai al­so ex­plained, «I’ve pre­pared for the loss of pow­er. With­out pow­er, we have no wa­ter, can’t cook as the stove is elec­tric.» Sig­nif­i­cant pow­er out­ages are fore­cast across Flori­da fol­low­ing the pas­sage of Hur­ri­cane Ian.

On Tues­day, Cu­ba was sent in­to dark­ness as Ian knocked out the is­land’s pow­er grid.

As of 5 pm yes­ter­day, near­ly one mil­lion util­i­ty cus­tomers in Flori­da were with­out pow­er. The state’s two largest util­i­ties re­port­ed the most out­ages, in­clud­ing 726,000 in ar­eas served by Flori­da Pow­er and Light and about 150,000 Duke En­er­gy cus­tomers across cen­tral Flori­da.

Ian is fore­cast to move across cen­tral Flori­da through to­day and emerge over the west­ern At­lantic by late tonight. Ian is fore­cast to turn north­ward to­mor­row and ap­proach the north­east­ern Flori­da coast, Geor­gia, and South Car­oli­na coasts late Fri­day. Sig­nif­i­cant storm surge, rains and winds are fore­cast for Flori­da, Geor­gia and South Car­oli­na, with tor­na­dos pos­si­ble.

Con­tact­ed yes­ter­day on whether they were mon­i­tor­ing Trinida­di­ans in pos­si­ble dan­ger in Flori­da, For­eign and Cari­com Af­fairs Min­is­ter Dr Amery Browne said, «We have been mon­i­tor­ing the con­di­tions of our di­as­po­ra and staff in Cu­ba and in the State of Flori­da, via our mis­sions in Ha­vana and Mi­a­mi. Thus far, we have re­ceived no re­ports of ca­su­al­ties; a num­ber of stu­dents in Cu­ba have been af­fect­ed by wide­spread pow­er out­ages.»

Trinidad and To­ba­go’s Con­sulate Gen­er­al in Mi­a­mi, Flori­da, mean­while closed from yes­ter­day through Fri­day. In an up­date on the Con­sulate Gen­er­al’s web­site, it ex­plained, «The Con­sulate will make it­self avail­able to Na­tion­al Schol­ars in case of emer­gency via tele­phone num­bers 786-492-2095 or 786-566-1709. Kind­ly fol­low all of­fi­cial news chan­nels and heed all emer­gency warn­ings and evac­u­a­tion or­ders. Please take all ap­pro­pri­ate mea­sures to pre­serve life and se­cure prop­er­ty.»

