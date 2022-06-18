Ian Lee Stewart grateful for new place to call home

Entornointeligente.com /

Ian Lee Stewart is overjoyed to have a new place to call home. Hardly able to contain his happiness, he said the house will make a big difference as his former dwelling was leaking and falling apart.

Stewart received a two-bedroom unit equipped with indoor sanitary facilities, a water-harvesting system and solar panel from BOOM Energy Drink in partnership with Food For The Poor (FFTP).

BOOM has now sponsored 20 homes for needy Jamaicans, having sponsored 10 homes in 2022 and 10 in 2021.

He shared that his old home was on shaky foundation, the left side of the one-bedroom concrete dwelling having collapsed and causing discomfort, particularly during the rainy season.

HARD TIMES Stewart, a hard-working father to a two-year-old son Khalil Stewart, had fallen on hard times during the pandemic. In between his juggling and trying to make ends meet with the mother of his child, Damonia Dockery, he could not afford the repairs needed and reached out to FFTP for assistance.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com