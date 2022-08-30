IAEA Inspection at Zaporozhye NPP To Start on August 31st

Entornointeligente.com /

IAEA experts will visit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant over four days, from August 31 to September 3.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will assess the situation at the plant, which Russia denounces is targeted by Ukrainian forces’ shelling.

The Wall Street Journal, quoting an internal Ukrainian government document, reported on Monday that «the inspection will begin Wednesday and last until Saturday.»

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said via Twitter that «the day has come; the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporozhye (ISAMZ) is on its way. We must protect the safety of the largest nuclear facility in Ukraine and Europe.»

The Director General said that the expert group would be engaged in damage assessment at the site, inspection of security systems, and discussions with Russian and Ukrainian personnel.

The day has come, @IAEAorg ‘s Support and Assistance Mission to #Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) is now on its way. We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine ’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility. Proud to lead this mission which will be in #ZNPP later this week. pic.twitter.com/tyVY7l4SrM

— Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) August 29, 2022 According to reports, the IAEA mission will be composed of 14 experts, none representing the U.S. or Britain, being «unfairly biased» regarding their support for the Ukrainian government, as Russia has said.

Kiev’s continued shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the Ukrainian city of Energodar, has been denounced by Russia on several occasions. The plant has been in Russian control since early March but remains operated by local personnel.

The Russian side has warned of the risk of radiation leakage at the site due to the shelling, which Kiev denies, claiming that Russia is responsible and is stationing military hardware at the facility.

Local authorities condemned Kiev for shelling the plant on Sunday, which resulted in nine people being injured and three residential houses being hit by artillery fire. This was considered an act meant to disrupt the IAEA team’s visit.

