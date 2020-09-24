 'I love the black community': Trump brings up Abraham Lincoln when asked about Breonna Taylor case » EntornoInteligente
24 septiembre, 2020
_26_23039_3Bi_love_the_black_community_26_23039_3B_trump_brings_up_abraham_lincoln_when_asked_about_breonna_taylor_case.png

'I love the black community': Trump brings up Abraham Lincoln when asked about Breonna Taylor case

2 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

(Independent) Donald Trump dodged a question on the Breonna Taylor case on Wednesday, hours after a grand jury announced that no charges would be brought against officers who shot and killed her.

When asked for his opinion on the decision, Mr Trump repeated a claim that he had done more for Black Americans Abraham Lincoln. 

“My message is that I love the black community and I’ve done more for the black community than any other president — and I say — with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln,” he told reporters at the White House.

“I don’t know enough about it,” he added, referring to a grand jury announcement on Ms Taylor’s case that brought three charges of “wanton endangerment” against one officer involved in the killing of the 26-year-old medical technician.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.
LINK ORIGINAL: Yahoo

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon
>

Más info…

Smart Reputation

Prince Julio César en NYFW 2020

Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Prince Julio Cesar en el New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021

Publicidad en Entorno

Advertisement

Adscoins

Smart Reputation