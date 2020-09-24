'I love the black community': Trump brings up Abraham Lincoln when asked about Breonna Taylor case

Entornointeligente.com /

(Independent) Donald Trump dodged a question on the Breonna Taylor case on Wednesday, hours after a grand jury announced that no charges would be brought against officers who shot and killed her.

When asked for his opinion on the decision, Mr Trump repeated a claim that he had done more for Black Americans Abraham Lincoln.

“My message is that I love the black community and I’ve done more for the black community than any other president — and I say — with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln,” he told reporters at the White House.

“I don’t know enough about it,” he added, referring to a grand jury announcement on Ms Taylor’s case that brought three charges of “wanton endangerment” against one officer involved in the killing of the 26-year-old medical technician.

