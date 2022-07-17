Entornointeligente.com /

«It’s not about keeping up an image; the fashion industry – being in front of the cameras on and off the runway – can be exhausting at times. There will be people who tease and make fun of you, but be yourself, be the individual that makes fun of his or her own self, and once those looking at you realise that nothing they say irks you, they will back off.»

Words of wisdom for youths about handling criticism and for anyone who may be dealing with an intimidator from Tyson Beckford, one of the world’s most influential male faces of fashion. Between his signature facial features and strong presence, Beckford is laid back, ready to offer an opinion about the goings-on of the world, and he can be described as a ‘simple yute’, not the millionaire model.

«It’s a gratifying feeling; I feel like the hometown boy that did good,» Beckford told The Sunday Gleaner in an exclusive interview during a meet-up with Cooyah’s directors at their store location earlier this week.

The model, actor and producer said he visits Jamaica at least once a month, and it’s never about the media or any public engagements. Before 2022, Beckford’s last trip to Jamaica was in December 2019. He recently travelled to the island in May and then again in June, and he is back in July, this time around, for a special occasion.

He shared, «I live in Miami, so it’s only an hour and [a] half on the plane, but my nephew graduated from Jamaica College, [so] I came to support him and show him some love. We’re getting in some one-on-one time, grabbing lunch together and just relaxing.»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com