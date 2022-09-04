Hyarima lives…The River of Independence

Entornointeligente.com /

Tas­sa drums heat up and slen­der reeds

throw waist across Ca­roni plains

and around the hills of Laven­tille

folks glide heel to ground toe to the sky

and buss bam­boo on the look­out to sea.

Hear mid­night rob­bers along the cor­ri­dor

mock­ing pre­tenders who killed Hyari­ma’s dream

but he sleeps no more.

Awak­ened by the sound of steel

he jour­neys on vines strung from the sun

to a place where trade winds rip­ple wa­ter

be­yond shores pi­rates had stormed.

The re­mem­brance of strange beasts

that came from the womb of the wind

to emp­ty the veins of his sons is etched

in dew­drops on hi­bis­cus leaves,

and their ghosts wan­der with phan­toms

from a lu­mi­nous land.

Crowned heads bowed to des­tiny

and birds flew in winged rhythm

to the city square: grack­les danced on wires,

wat­tled ja­canas wing-waved,

brown doves cooed in cel­e­bra­tion,

scar­let ibis­es squeaked and pirou­et­ted across

swamp fo­liage, mock­ing­birds laughed,

old time war­blers chimed warn­ings

some flew across the Caribbean Sea

and king cor­beau in gos­samer veils gasped.

In­to arms of a lit­tle war­rior whose eyes were hid­den

they laid the scep­tre and the red, white and black

of ini­ti­a­tion flut­tered in the breath of earth, wind and fire.

In­her­i­tors carved new tracks, sowed ker­nels of promise

with youth­ful pas­sion pros­per­ous­ly in the shad­ow

of strained an­tecedents and trib­al­ism.

He winced at the su­tures of de­pen­dence,

smelled taint­ed five-year fruits of pla­ca­tion

and heard a dull rat­tle of cor­rod­ed chains.

With­in bound­aries of in­iq­ui­ty ten­der minds bend like wire.

He leaves the moun­tain to drink

from an in­vis­i­ble chal­ice

and across the di­vide blood flows from chil­dren

whose um­bil­i­cal cords were sev­ered in pa­ter­nal vac­u­ums

and trag­ic car­il­lon wails of moth­ers

rat­tle tran­sients in citadels.

The rain­for­est where he fled

could not hide his tears from trees.

He re­mem­bered his sons and asked the gods

to have mer­cy on youth in the un­der­world

and stop acid rain from wash­ing away their fu­ture.

Who are these strangers in my land?

Who are they clothed in var­ied cul­tures

seem­ing­ly locked to­geth­er in vague noth­ing­ness?

But, when they ra­ma­jay, the sun god smiles

on the land that re­flects life’s am­bi­gu­i­ties.

A rhyth­mic con­tra­dic­tion, a flame in trade winds,

their smoke screens, ac­ro­bat­ic feats and se­man­tics,

a sheer fab­ric of de­light­ful colours that run.

Hear drums beat bois­ter­ous­ly en­er­giz­ing con­stituen­cies

in city streets to cel­e­brate he­roes not yet ma­tured

with pain and sweat. Vain­glo­ry cha­rades as half-ripe fruits

plucked cer­e­mo­ni­ous­ly in the sun wilt.

He shakes his ghost­ly feath­ered crown at the soft cen­tre

and makeshift an­chor. The unique art forms,

cul­tur­al growth reck­less­ly sab­o­taged and root­sy

artis­tic ex­cel­lence eclipsed by frip­pery.

Sees he, ed­i­fices of stone and glass at the sea­side

Where ca­noes were once moored.

And look here, a bridge across tribes

sway­ing with cants of mam­mag­ists.

Smile for be­liev­ers in Cairi who have courage

to mount the backs of soucouyant!

And he flew in the shad­ow of a stair­case to the sky

search­ing for truth, the soul of the peo­ple,

rest­ing atop a derelict ves­sel from where a fa­mil­iar

hori­zon across a sty­ro­foam sea smiled at him.

He sees the white sheet that flows from moun­tains

where con­crete fo­liage grows.

Bar­ren of spongy roots and porous leaves to sip liq­uid life,

vol­leys of crys­tal ar­rows let loose from preg­nant clouds

fall mer­ci­less­ly on the shoul­ders of beasts and men.

They slashed the green carotid vein.

As the full moon crept over the range

a choir rose to heights and the tor­tured spir­it

swung in its light to wit­ness the en­er­gy and pace

of the peo­ple to an elu­sive des­ti­na­tion, some­where.

And then, as he sat on the bank of the riv­er

a door opened un­der sun­lit wa­ter.

There, an epiphany; im­ages of pro­fuse beau­ty, cre­ativ­i­ty

in har­vest­ed as­pi­ra­tions flow­ing in en­ter­pris­ing cur­rents

through­out his land and the pret­ty arch­i­pel­ago

ra­di­at­ing in many di­rec­tions.

He peered in­to the crys­tal air and saw the panache,

abil­i­ty and tenac­i­ty of the folk.

Much to be done; the chal­lenge to strive for pearls

and set their sights be­yond where ea­gles fly.

And there in the face of the sun was the Cacique

nur­tur­ing, strength­en­ing love for Cairi

and com­mu­nion with all who dwell with­in her.

He lift­ed his head in praise for the ex­am­ple of war­riors

who died for a cause, flowed with the riv­er,

scaled moun­tains, walked with eyes cast to the gold­en orb

and their backs to the dead.

And now, they, on whose face the milk has not yet dried,

dance to songs of wind in aban­doned cane fields.

If I could bor­row a day from death, what would I do for them?

A bird spread its wings and was seen soar­ing to­wards the sun.

Po­em by He­len Dray­ton edit­ed from po­et­ry book Pas­sages 11 Brown Doves.

Hyari­ma was the last great leader of Trinidad’s in­dige­nous peo­ple. He was a Nepuyo, a sub-Tribe of the Carine­pogo­to (Carib) peo­ple whose vil­lages were es­tab­lished through­out north­east Trinidad

