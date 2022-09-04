Hyarima lives…The River of Independence

Tassa drums heat up and slender reeds
throw waist across Caroni plains
and around the hills of Laventille
folks glide heel to ground toe to the sky
and buss bamboo on the lookout to sea.
Hear midnight robbers along the corridor
mocking pretenders who killed Hyarima’s dream
but he sleeps no more.
Awakened by the sound of steel
he journeys on vines strung from the sun
to a place where trade winds ripple water
beyond shores pirates had stormed.
The remembrance of strange beasts
that came from the womb of the wind
to empty the veins of his sons is etched
in dewdrops on hibiscus leaves,
and their ghosts wander with phantoms
from a luminous land.
Crowned heads bowed to destiny
and birds flew in winged rhythm
to the city square: grackles danced on wires,
wattled jacanas wing-waved,
brown doves cooed in celebration,
scarlet ibises squeaked and pirouetted across
swamp foliage, mockingbirds laughed,
old time warblers chimed warnings
some flew across the Caribbean Sea
and king corbeau in gossamer veils gasped.
Into arms of a little warrior whose eyes were hidden
they laid the sceptre and the red, white and black
of initiation fluttered in the breath of earth, wind and fire.
Inheritors carved new tracks, sowed kernels of promise
with youthful passion prosperously in the shadow
of strained antecedents and tribalism.
He winced at the sutures of dependence,
smelled tainted five-year fruits of placation
and heard a dull rattle of corroded chains.
Within boundaries of iniquity tender minds bend like wire.
He leaves the mountain to drink
from an invisible chalice
and across the divide blood flows from children
whose umbilical cords were severed in paternal vacuums
and tragic carillon wails of mothers
rattle transients in citadels.
The rainforest where he fled
could not hide his tears from trees.
He remembered his sons and asked the gods
to have mercy on youth in the underworld
and stop acid rain from washing away their future.
Who are these strangers in my land?
Who are they clothed in varied cultures
seemingly locked together in vague nothingness?
But, when they ramajay, the sun god smiles
on the land that reflects life’s ambiguities.
A rhythmic contradiction, a flame in trade winds,
their smoke screens, acrobatic feats and semantics,
a sheer fabric of delightful colours that run.
Hear drums beat boisterously energizing constituencies
in city streets to celebrate heroes not yet matured
with pain and sweat. Vainglory charades as half-ripe fruits
plucked ceremoniously in the sun wilt.
He shakes his ghostly feathered crown at the soft centre
and makeshift anchor. The unique art forms,
cultural growth recklessly sabotaged and rootsy
artistic excellence eclipsed by frippery.
Sees he, edifices of stone and glass at the seaside
Where canoes were once moored.
And look here, a bridge across tribes
swaying with cants of mammagists.
Smile for believers in Cairi who have courage
to mount the backs of soucouyant!
And he flew in the shadow of a staircase to the sky
searching for truth, the soul of the people,
resting atop a derelict vessel from where a familiar
horizon across a styrofoam sea smiled at him.
He sees the white sheet that flows from mountains
where concrete foliage grows.
Barren of spongy roots and porous leaves to sip liquid life,
volleys of crystal arrows let loose from pregnant clouds
fall mercilessly on the shoulders of beasts and men.
They slashed the green carotid vein.
As the full moon crept over the range
a choir rose to heights and the tortured spirit
swung in its light to witness the energy and pace
of the people to an elusive destination, somewhere.
And then, as he sat on the bank of the river
a door opened under sunlit water.
There, an epiphany; images of profuse beauty, creativity
in harvested aspirations flowing in enterprising currents
throughout his land and the pretty archipelago
radiating in many directions.
He peered into the crystal air and saw the panache,
ability and tenacity of the folk.
Much to be done; the challenge to strive for pearls
and set their sights beyond where eagles fly.
And there in the face of the sun was the Cacique
nurturing, strengthening love for Cairi
and communion with all who dwell within her.
He lifted his head in praise for the example of warriors
who died for a cause, flowed with the river,
scaled mountains, walked with eyes cast to the golden orb
and their backs to the dead.
And now, they, on whose face the milk has not yet dried,
dance to songs of wind in abandoned cane fields.
If I could borrow a day from death, what would I do for them?
A bird spread its wings and was seen soaring towards the sun.
Poem by Helen Drayton edited from poetry book Passages 11 Brown Doves.
Hyarima was the last great leader of Trinidad’s indigenous people. He was a Nepuyo, a sub-Tribe of the Carinepogoto (Carib) people whose villages were established throughout northeast Trinidad
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian