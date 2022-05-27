Husband on assault charges granted bail

Entornointeligente.com /

A 36-year-old Rio Claro man was grant­ed bail in the sum of $20,000, when he ap­peared be­fore Mag­is­trate Tara­matie Ram­dass at the Rio Claro Mag­is­trates’ Court ear­li­er this week.

A re­lease from the Po­lice Ser­vice says the self-em­ployed man was charged with as­sault by threats and as­sault oc­ca­sion­ing harm on Mon­day 23 May 2022, at the Rio Claro Po­lice Sta­tion. The man al­so was or­dered to re­port to the sta­tion twice per week.

He is due to reap­pear in court on Tues­day 21 June 2022.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, around 6:30 am on Mon­day 23May 2022, a woman was at home with her hus­band when he ac­cused her of be­ing un­faith­ful and caus­ing dam­age to his mo­tor ve­hi­cle.

An ar­gu­ment al­leged­ly en­sued, dur­ing which time the hus­band be­came en­raged, then al­leged­ly armed him­self with a leather belt and pro­ceed­ed to deal his wife sev­er­al blows to her head and face, caus­ing her to sus­tain in­juries.

The woman re­port­ed­ly then told the man she was leav­ing, and he al­leged­ly said, «No, I will kill yuh!». This re­port­ed­ly caused the vic­tim to be­come fear­ful for her life.

Of­fi­cers of the Gen­der-Based Vi­o­lence Unit con­duct­ed in­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to the mat­ter which led to the ar­rest of the ac­cused on May 23.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions were su­per­vised by Supt (Ag) Claire Guy–Al­leyne and W/In­sp Bac­chus.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com