Husband on assault charges granted bail

A 36-year-old Rio Claro man was granted bail in the sum of $20,000, when he appeared before Magistrate Taramatie Ramdass at the Rio Claro Magistrates’ Court earlier this week.
A release from the Police Service says the self-employed man was charged with assault by threats and assault occasioning harm on Monday 23 May 2022, at the Rio Claro Police Station. The man also was ordered to report to the station twice per week.
He is due to reappear in court on Tuesday 21 June 2022.
According to police reports, around 6:30 am on Monday 23May 2022, a woman was at home with her husband when he accused her of being unfaithful and causing damage to his motor vehicle.
An argument allegedly ensued, during which time the husband became enraged, then allegedly armed himself with a leather belt and proceeded to deal his wife several blows to her head and face, causing her to sustain injuries.
The woman reportedly then told the man she was leaving, and he allegedly said, «No, I will kill yuh!». This reportedly caused the victim to become fearful for her life.
Officers of the Gender-Based Violence Unit conducted investigations into the matter which led to the arrest of the accused on May 23.
Investigations were supervised by Supt (Ag) Claire Guy–Alleyne and W/Insp Bacchus.
