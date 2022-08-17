Hurtling towards 60

by Sheldon Waithe
We are almost there, the milestone within touching distance now, to be attained after a decades-long trajectory that has led to its inevitability.
It cannot be celebrated, nor will it be addressed; lack of meaningfully addressing it has been the major reason that we have climbed towards this mark.
There will not be a 21-gun salute to signify the achievement, instead there will be many more shots fired than that usual number reserved for the traditional action of the military honour. Those shots will find their targets in the bodies of T&T citizens that exist on both sides of the law, on our helpless way to 60.
60 murders per month is readily attainable, at the rate that the current killing spree is climbing, it may happen in one of the four months left for this year. Two murders a day, with the increased frequency of double and triple homicides over the past few weeks? Sure, 60 a month is no problem, let’s go for it.
What is stopping us? A comprehensive crime plan that has now reached its umpteenth edition without ever being tabled, far less implemented? No.
A government that is shocked into realising that the wanton daily killing of its citizenry represents a failed state? Not if the moneyed existence on the other end of the society continues to convince them otherwise, relegating murder victims to inconsequential cannon fodder.
The logical recognition that the tipping point is near, after years of idly standing by and watching (and supporting either by action or inaction) the side of lawlessness turn the scales heavily in its favour?
No, that’s pessimistic talk, we cannot possibly descend into anarchy, we are a land of revelry. These damn naysayers and their gloomy rants.
Give us some time and we will get it under control, maybe even reduce the murder rate to a nice acceptable number, like 30 a month. Don’t worry, have a little patience all will be revealed in the 2025 manifesto.
In the meantime, we will conduct a study into the effect that the removal of the Bail Bill has had in the upsurge in killings because we are certain that we can establish a connection, that the gunmen were poring over the news waiting for the green light of the Bill being made redundant. In fact, they were so anxious about it, that they were able to anticipate its effect and so they took in front and started increasing the killing months before its removal. Now that’s being proactive, Ministers take note.
Everything that the nation needs to know about the government’s – the incumbent and all its predecessors, because it’s an organisational culture symptom—attitude towards the appalling murder rate is encapsulated once more in last week’s statement from a man entrusted with the unenviable task of solving the issue but who exists, once again, in an Acting capacity. The status of his position is revelation enough. His reasoning is an insult to our intelligence as well as his own because he cannot possibly believe such tripe.
The insinuation of blame on a Bail Bill is desperation, the observance about the proliferation of guns causing the killing is frustration, because when the excuses have run out, it is time to recycle the old ones, even if they fall into the category of the absurd. It’s the child in trouble seeking excuses «It’s not my fault, there are plenty guns in the place, I didn’t bring the guns in» and within that hyperbole there is some credence.
T&T does not manufacture guns, they are all shipped past a relatively small border to patrol made porous due to several reasons that all emanate from corruption. Perhaps its better that the Acting Commissioner of Police throws that aspect of the deadly link within the chain of the gun delivery system, under the bus. Where are the big offshore weapons busts? If we blame the proliferation of weapons in the country, why is there not an increasing glare of the spotlight on their means of arrival?
The attention cannot be drawn towards the logic of dealing with the source of weapons, so instead we are left with the result of the murders and the same observations about the obvious.
There can be no public statements about the true powerbrokers that remain the untouchables, nor their operations that continue the escalation of killing year upon year. Commissioners will continue to act, the game of National Security Minister musical chairs will remain in place, to no one’s amusement.
The current Prime Minister has admitted to having a direct hand in the non-renewal of the appointment of the last permanent Commissioner of Police, contributing to the stigma of cluelessness that currently surrounds the position. It was an action that he deemed his patriotic duty for the good of the country’s security, in the ultimate role of PM. Now that the need for good for the nation’s security is required more than ever, that the murder rate has made it the single most important ministry, the Prime Minister should follow the same practice (though this time it would not be seen as undue interference) and take the reins of the Ministry of National Security.
Let the buck stop with him, let him show the competence required to arrest the matter and that the powerbrokers have no influence, let him show the care to stop the killing of his fellow citizens, a gift of sorts to the nation, as we hurtle at breakneck speed towards 60.
