Hurtling towards 60

by Shel­don Wait­he

We are al­most there, the mile­stone with­in touch­ing dis­tance now, to be at­tained af­ter a decades-long tra­jec­to­ry that has led to its in­evitabil­i­ty.

It can­not be cel­e­brat­ed, nor will it be ad­dressed; lack of mean­ing­ful­ly ad­dress­ing it has been the ma­jor rea­son that we have climbed to­wards this mark.

There will not be a 21-gun salute to sig­ni­fy the achieve­ment, in­stead there will be many more shots fired than that usu­al num­ber re­served for the tra­di­tion­al ac­tion of the mil­i­tary ho­n­our. Those shots will find their tar­gets in the bod­ies of T&T cit­i­zens that ex­ist on both sides of the law, on our help­less way to 60.

60 mur­ders per month is read­i­ly at­tain­able, at the rate that the cur­rent killing spree is climb­ing, it may hap­pen in one of the four months left for this year. Two mur­ders a day, with the in­creased fre­quen­cy of dou­ble and triple homi­cides over the past few weeks? Sure, 60 a month is no prob­lem, let’s go for it.

What is stop­ping us? A com­pre­hen­sive crime plan that has now reached its umpteenth edi­tion with­out ever be­ing tabled, far less im­ple­ment­ed? No.

A gov­ern­ment that is shocked in­to re­al­is­ing that the wan­ton dai­ly killing of its cit­i­zen­ry rep­re­sents a failed state? Not if the mon­eyed ex­is­tence on the oth­er end of the so­ci­ety con­tin­ues to con­vince them oth­er­wise, rel­e­gat­ing mur­der vic­tims to in­con­se­quen­tial can­non fod­der.

The log­i­cal recog­ni­tion that the tip­ping point is near, af­ter years of idly stand­ing by and watch­ing (and sup­port­ing ei­ther by ac­tion or in­ac­tion) the side of law­less­ness turn the scales heav­i­ly in its favour?

No, that’s pes­simistic talk, we can­not pos­si­bly de­scend in­to an­ar­chy, we are a land of rev­el­ry. These damn naysay­ers and their gloomy rants.

Give us some time and we will get it un­der con­trol, maybe even re­duce the mur­der rate to a nice ac­cept­able num­ber, like 30 a month. Don’t wor­ry, have a lit­tle pa­tience all will be re­vealed in the 2025 man­i­festo.

In the mean­time, we will con­duct a study in­to the ef­fect that the re­moval of the Bail Bill has had in the up­surge in killings be­cause we are cer­tain that we can es­tab­lish a con­nec­tion, that the gun­men were por­ing over the news wait­ing for the green light of the Bill be­ing made re­dun­dant. In fact, they were so anx­ious about it, that they were able to an­tic­i­pate its ef­fect and so they took in front and start­ed in­creas­ing the killing months be­fore its re­moval. Now that’s be­ing proac­tive, Min­is­ters take note.

Every­thing that the na­tion needs to know about the gov­ern­ment’s – the in­cum­bent and all its pre­de­ces­sors, be­cause it’s an or­gan­i­sa­tion­al cul­ture symp­tom—at­ti­tude to­wards the ap­palling mur­der rate is en­cap­su­lat­ed once more in last week’s state­ment from a man en­trust­ed with the un­en­vi­able task of solv­ing the is­sue but who ex­ists, once again, in an Act­ing ca­pac­i­ty. The sta­tus of his po­si­tion is rev­e­la­tion enough. His rea­son­ing is an in­sult to our in­tel­li­gence as well as his own be­cause he can­not pos­si­bly be­lieve such tripe.

The in­sin­u­a­tion of blame on a Bail Bill is des­per­a­tion, the ob­ser­vance about the pro­lif­er­a­tion of guns caus­ing the killing is frus­tra­tion, be­cause when the ex­cus­es have run out, it is time to re­cy­cle the old ones, even if they fall in­to the cat­e­go­ry of the ab­surd. It’s the child in trou­ble seek­ing ex­cus­es «It’s not my fault, there are plen­ty guns in the place, I didn’t bring the guns in» and with­in that hy­per­bole there is some cre­dence.

T&T does not man­u­fac­ture guns, they are all shipped past a rel­a­tive­ly small bor­der to pa­trol made porous due to sev­er­al rea­sons that all em­anate from cor­rup­tion. Per­haps its bet­ter that the Act­ing Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice throws that as­pect of the dead­ly link with­in the chain of the gun de­liv­ery sys­tem, un­der the bus. Where are the big off­shore weapons busts? If we blame the pro­lif­er­a­tion of weapons in the coun­try, why is there not an in­creas­ing glare of the spot­light on their means of ar­rival?

The at­ten­tion can­not be drawn to­wards the log­ic of deal­ing with the source of weapons, so in­stead we are left with the re­sult of the mur­ders and the same ob­ser­va­tions about the ob­vi­ous.

There can be no pub­lic state­ments about the true power­bro­kers that re­main the un­touch­ables, nor their op­er­a­tions that con­tin­ue the es­ca­la­tion of killing year up­on year. Com­mis­sion­ers will con­tin­ue to act, the game of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter mu­si­cal chairs will re­main in place, to no one’s amuse­ment.

The cur­rent Prime Min­is­ter has ad­mit­ted to hav­ing a di­rect hand in the non-re­new­al of the ap­point­ment of the last per­ma­nent Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice, con­tribut­ing to the stig­ma of clue­less­ness that cur­rent­ly sur­rounds the po­si­tion. It was an ac­tion that he deemed his pa­tri­ot­ic du­ty for the good of the coun­try’s se­cu­ri­ty, in the ul­ti­mate role of PM. Now that the need for good for the na­tion’s se­cu­ri­ty is re­quired more than ever, that the mur­der rate has made it the sin­gle most im­por­tant min­istry, the Prime Min­is­ter should fol­low the same prac­tice (though this time it would not be seen as un­due in­ter­fer­ence) and take the reins of the Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty.

Let the buck stop with him, let him show the com­pe­tence re­quired to ar­rest the mat­ter and that the power­bro­kers have no in­flu­ence, let him show the care to stop the killing of his fel­low cit­i­zens, a gift of sorts to the na­tion, as we hur­tle at break­neck speed to­wards 60.

