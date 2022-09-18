Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona aims at Puerto Rico

Entornointeligente.com /

HAVANA (AP) — Puerto Ricans braced for severe wind and rain as Tropical Storm Fiona bore down amid expectations it would grow into a hurricane before striking the U.S. territory’s southern coast on Sunday.

Forecasters said «historic» levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 centimeters) forecast in isolated areas.

«It’s time to take action and be concerned,» said Nino Correa, Puerto Rico’s emergency management commissioner.

Fiona was centered 65 miles (105 kilometers) southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, early Sunday. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

The storm was forecast to pummel cities and towns along Puerto Rico’s southern coast that have not yet fully recovered from a string of strong earthquakes that hit the region starting in late 2019.

