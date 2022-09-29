Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida

Entornointeligente.com /

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday afternoon with catastrophic force, bringing howling winds, torrential rain and a treacherous surge of ocean surf that made it one of the most powerful storms on record to hit the United States. Hurricane Ian has sustained wind speeds up to 250 kilometres per hour, just shy of the threshold for category five storms – the strongest classification. The US state has a large Jamaican population. Millions of Floridians with homes in Ian’s path are under evacuation orders. Those who remained are facing one of the most dangerous storms to hit the US in decades. Ian has already knocked out power in Cuba and caused severe flooding in the Florida Keys. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday said Ian was of «historic» proportions.

