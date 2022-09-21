20 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

Hurricane Fiona Strengthens, Threatens Parts Of The Caribbean

US forecasters say Hurricane Fiona is continuing to strengthen – threatening lives in parts of the Caribbean.   Hurricane Fiona reached Category 3 strength as the storm brought flash flooding and heavy rainfall to the Dominican Republic.   The National Hurricane Center said the storm could worsen to a Category 4 – the second-highest designation.   At 2 p.m. advisory, Fiona was 30 miles north-northwest of North Caicos Island and 810 miles south-southwest of Bermuda.    The storm had maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour and was moving north-northwest at nine miles per hour.   On the forecast track, the centre of Fiona will continue to move near the eastern Turks and Caicos Islands during the next few hours, away from those islands by Wednesday, and approach Bermuda late on Thursday.  

