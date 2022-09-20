Hurricane Fiona Dumps More Rain On Puerto Rico, Slams Dominican Republic

Entornointeligente.com /

Hurricane Fiona dumped more rain on Puerto Rico today, a day after it knocked out power and water to most of the island. The weather system made landfall in Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon, five years after the U.S. Caribbean territory was ravaged by Hurricane Maria which killed nearly 3,000 people and destroyed the power grid. Authorities have reported one death from the hurricane — a man swept away by a flooded river in the inland town of Comerio. Puerto Rico officials say it’s too early to know the full scope of damage. Meanwhile, as Hurricane Fiona made landfall in the Dominican Republic early Monday morning, authorities closed ports and beaches and told most people to stay home from work. The government reported one death from falling trees. Officials say nearly 800 people have been evacuated to safer locations, and more than 700 are in shelters. The hurricane had moved into the open Atlantic by early afternoon, where it was projected to strengthen.

