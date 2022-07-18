Entornointeligente.com /

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 17 (Reuters) – Hurricane Estelle gathered strength off the western coast of Mexico on Sunday, packing maximum sustained winds of near 85 mph (136 km/h), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As of Sunday afternoon, the stormâs center was located about 330 miles of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

The storm is expected to strengthen over the coming day, and could bring «life-threatening surf and rip current conditions» to parts of Mexicoâs western coast, according to NHC.

