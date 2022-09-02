Hundreds to say goodbye to Sanjay

Entornointeligente.com /

Ma­yaro vil­lagers, as well as scores of peo­ple who sup­port­ed can­cer vic­tim San­jay Sam­pat, will be mak­ing a trip to Ma­yaro to­day to say their fi­nal good­byes to Sam­pat.

The 21-year-old bud­ding me­chan­ic, who was fond­ly called Salt by the vil­lagers he grew up with, died ten days ago at the Max Su­per Spe­cial­ty Hos­pi­tal in In­dia, de­spite best ef­forts to save him.

His broth­er Don­ald flew to In­dia to do­nate stem cells for San­jay’s bone mar­row surgery in ear­ly Au­gust but while re­cu­per­at­ing, San­jay de­vel­oped a bac­te­r­i­al in­fec­tion and had to be rushed to In­ten­sive Care, where he died.

With the as­sis­tance of For­eign Af­fairs Min­is­ter Dr Amery Browne and of­fi­cials of T&T Cus­toms, as well as David Boodoo from Boodoo’s Fu­ner­al Home, the fam­i­ly brought San­jay’s body back home.

Speak­ing to Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day, Don­ald recog­nised that San­jay nev­er lived to mar­ry or have chil­dren but as a fi­nal ges­ture, he will be dressed as a bride­groom for his fu­ner­al.

«We didn’t get the chance to mar­ry him off and give him a wed­ding. This will be his last send-off. His close friend Shali­ni will be there,» Don­ald said.

San­jay’s body will be tak­en to Ma­yaro around 9 am for the fu­ner­al at the fam­i­ly’s home in Mafek­ing Vil­lage, Ma­yaro.

Once the body ar­rives, Pun­dit Sunil Ma­haraj will of­fi­ci­ate ac­cord­ing to Hin­du rites. His cousins Rayan­na and Ravin Had­wars­ingh will do the eu­lo­gy be­fore the body is tak­en for cre­ma­tion at the Mafek­ing Cre­ma­tion site

San­jay’s par­ents Cha­tram and Shan­ty came back from In­dia on Mon­day evening.

His for­mer em­ploy­ers at Eu­ro­Japan Mo­tors cre­at­ed ban­ners and his friends and fam­i­ly will be wear­ing jer­seys with San­jay’s name print­ed on them.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com