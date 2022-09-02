Hundreds to say goodbye to Sanjay

Mayaro villagers, as well as scores of people who supported cancer victim Sanjay Sampat, will be making a trip to Mayaro today to say their final goodbyes to Sampat.
The 21-year-old budding mechanic, who was fondly called Salt by the villagers he grew up with, died ten days ago at the Max Super Specialty Hospital in India, despite best efforts to save him.
His brother Donald flew to India to donate stem cells for Sanjay’s bone marrow surgery in early August but while recuperating, Sanjay developed a bacterial infection and had to be rushed to Intensive Care, where he died.
With the assistance of Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and officials of T&T Customs, as well as David Boodoo from Boodoo’s Funeral Home, the family brought Sanjay’s body back home.
Speaking to Guardian Media yesterday, Donald recognised that Sanjay never lived to marry or have children but as a final gesture, he will be dressed as a bridegroom for his funeral.
«We didn’t get the chance to marry him off and give him a wedding. This will be his last send-off. His close friend Shalini will be there,» Donald said.
Sanjay’s body will be taken to Mayaro around 9 am for the funeral at the family’s home in Mafeking Village, Mayaro.
Once the body arrives, Pundit Sunil Maharaj will officiate according to Hindu rites. His cousins Rayanna and Ravin Hadwarsingh will do the eulogy before the body is taken for cremation at the Mafeking Cremation site
Sanjay’s parents Chatram and Shanty came back from India on Monday evening.
His former employers at EuroJapan Motors created banners and his friends and family will be wearing jerseys with Sanjay’s name printed on them.
