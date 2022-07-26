Hundreds of human rights leaders killed in Colombia in 5 years – UN report

Entornointeligente.com /

The state response has been «insufficient to reduce the levels of violence, prevent abuses committed by criminal organisations and adequately protect communities in the territories,» according to the report. Despite the peace agreement signed by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas and the government in 2016, violence has intensified. (AP) More than 562 human rights defenders were killed in Colombia between 2016 and 2021, according to a report by the United Nations Human Rights Office.

The report, published Tuesday, revealed that at least 22 human rights defenders have been killed this year in Colombia, where rising violence perpetrated by criminal organisations that seek control of territories for drug trafficking is having a «devastating» effect. The number could be much higher, the report said, as the UN office has received up to 114 complaints, many of which are still in the process of being verified.

The state response has been «insufficient to reduce the levels of violence, prevent abuses committed by criminal organisations and adequately protect communities in the territories,» according to the report.

Despite the peace agreement signed by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas and the government in 2016, violence has intensified.

After signing the peace deal, a FARC unit of dissidents said it would not lay down arms and would continue fighting. Other armed groups such as the National Liberation Army and the Gulf Clan also remain.

«In some places these groups seem to supplant some of the State's own functions and regulate many aspects of community life, even making decisions on family issues or local justice,» said Juliette De Rivero, Colombian representative of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, during the presentation of the report.

Achieving peace with all the criminal armed groups that still have a significant presence in the country is one of the biggest challenges that incoming President Gustavo Petro faces when he takes office August 7.

The report said the current military strategy has failed to stop armed groups' expansion and urged the incoming government to prioritise tackling violence that is particularly affecting women, children, indigenous peoples, Afro-descendants, community leaders and human rights defenders.

