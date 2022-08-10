Hundreds escape DRC prison in deadly jailbreak

Entornointeligente.com /

Armed men «attacked Kakwangura central prison in the town of Mutembo» overnight on Tuesday, Captain Antony Mualushayi, the military spokesperson in the Beni region, said.

«The initial toll, which is still provisional, is two policemen killed,» he said on Wednesday, adding that an assailant had also died.

A source in the prison service, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that out of the 872 inmates, all but 49 had escaped.

Mualushayi said an «unidentified Mai-Mai group» carried out the attack. The term Mai-Mai refers to an ethnic self-defence organisation, which are legion in the DRC's troubled east.

But a respected US-based monitor, the Kivu Security Tracker (KST), said on Twitter that the suspects were the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) — a bloody militia that the Daesh terror group says is its regional affiliate.

The ADF has been blamed for thousands of deaths in eastern DRC, especially in the Beni area, and for attacks in neighbouring Uganda.

The east of the DRC, a vast country the size of continental western Europe, has been unstable for decades.

Scores of armed groups roam the region, many of them a legacy of two regional wars that flared at the end of the last century.

