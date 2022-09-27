Hudson Austin has died

Entornointeligente.com /

by Linda Straker

One of group known as Grenada 17 One of New Jewel Movement’s earliest members Passed away on Saturday, 24 September 2022 Hudson Austin, the leader of People’s Revolutionary Army (PRA) Forces during the period 1979 to 1983, who was tried and convicted for causing the death of former Prime Minister Maurice Bishop and some members of his cabinet and civilians, has died.

Referred to as «HA» the 84-year-old was ailing for some time. He passed away at his home in St Paul’s on Saturday, 24 September 2022.

After serving over 30 years in prison, he was released in 2008 after the UK Privy Council ordered the resentencing of him and the 16 others convicted for the 19 October 1983 deaths. The group became known as the Grenada 17.

Following his release from Richmond Hill Prison, Austin lived a quiet and private life. He is the third of the Grenada 17 who has died. The first was Kamau McBarnette who died in January 2020, and the second was Phyllis Coard, who died in September 2020.

In terms of Grenada’s history, Austin is known as one of the earliest members of the New Jewel Movement (NJM) and he played a critical role in the 13 March 1979 Revolution. The revolution collapsed in October 1983 due to internal fractions among the members.

