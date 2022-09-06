Howard Cooke Primary struggles to cope with vice-principal’s death on first day

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

IT WAS not a happy first day for the staff and students at the Howard Cooke Primary School in Montego Bay, St James, yesterday, as they struggled to come to grips with the death of vice-principal Veronica Headley Jennings, who was supposed to have taken over as acting principal for the start of the new school year.

Dave Scott, the school’s principal, who should have gone off on vacation leave, was asked by the Ministry of Education to remain at the helm until alternative arrangements are made.

Yesterday, Scott told his teachers and students that the death of Headley Jennings has left a huge void in the life of the institution, noting that her life and work has given credence to the high regards in which the school is held.

«Mrs Jennings has been the backbone of this institution from its inception, and at times I think that she would do anything, even given her life, for the institution,» Scott said, while addressing students, teachers and parents at the school’s general devotion yesterday.

