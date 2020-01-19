How to Watch 2020 SAG Awards Online

Entornointeligente.com /

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards , honoring the top performers in film and television, is just a few hours away.

Although the show is hostless, Joey King and Logan Browning are co-ambassadors of the ceremony, taking place on Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, while red carpet coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. The event can also be live-streamed on sagawards.org, as well as on apps like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV and Roku.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Bombshell” and “The Irishman” dominate film nominations with four apiece. All three movies will compete for the top award, best ensemble, along with “Parasite” and “Jojo Rabbit.” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is the most honored television show, nominated for four SAG Awards , including one for best ensemble in a comedy series. The Rachel Brosnahan-starrer is followed by “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Morning Show,” “Fleabag” and “Stranger Things,” all with three nominations. The pre-show will announce the winners of the stunt ensemble categories.

Viewers can look forward to Leonardo DiCaprio presenting Robert De Niro with the SAG life achievement award, along with Scarlett Johansson, Sterling K. Brown, Taika Waititi, Jason Bateman, Lili Reinhart, Roman Griffin Davis, Kaitlyn Dever, Lupita Nyongâo and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also handing out prizes during the ceremony.

