How to care for your feet

We are oftentimes very conscious to take care of most parts of our bodies, from the essential care of our hearts, muscles and joints to the more superficial hair and nail care. However, many people tend to neglect their feet. This issue can become severe when problems with your feet significantly impact your quality of life, and lead to further health concerns.

As people get older, the likelihood of developing a foot condition increases. According to Health in Aging, one in three people over the age of 65 has foot pain, stiffness or aching feet. This rate worsens in residents of long-term care facilities. However, practising proper foot-care techniques will ease discomfort and bring positive results regardless of age or current health status.

Your feet are your body’s foundation, so keeping them healthy is vital to your overall health. Years of wear and tear can be hard on your feet. Overuse, shoes that do not fit properly and even genetics can lead to injuries and disorders of the foot that can greatly impact your mobility.

Apart from some foot issues becoming very painful, they can also make you more susceptible to accidents. You risk falling if foot issues persist. Walking awkwardly to avoid that pain sets you off balance and heightens your risk of hurting yourself further.

Caring for the skin on your feet is also important. Your heels are not meant to feel rough and dry. The longer this issue persists, the more likely it is that your feet will begin to crack. Although some cracks are not painful, they still allow harmful bacteria in. If left untreated for a long time, the healing process will also take a while.

