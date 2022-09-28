How social determinants fuel cancer, cardiovascular disease deaths

Entornointeligente.com /

CANCER AND cardiovascular disease (CVD) are the two commonest causes of morbidity and mortality in the Caribbean. Moreover, there is a growing population of patients who have both cancer and CVD, and data suggest that the economic burden faced by those with dual diagnoses is significantly higher.

Existing evidence suggests that socio-economic gradients and inequality play an important role in the incidence, treatments, and outcomes for both cancer and CVD. The conditions in the environments where people are born, live, learn, work, play, and age form social determinants of health (SDOH) that affect a wide range of health, functional and quality-of-life risks and outcomes.

The five major pillars on which SDOH are based are economic stability, educational access and quality, health care access and quality, neighbourhood build and environment and social and community context.

According to Dr Ernest Madu, the founder and consultant cardiologist at Heart Institute of the Caribbean, despite advances in preventive and treatment strategies for CVD, a substantial increase in the prevalence of cardiometabolic risk factors including obesity, physical inactivity, diabetes, and hypertension over the past two decades has led to a rise in premature and overall cardiometabolic mortality in the Caribbean.

«Although exponential growth in cancer and cardiovascular therapeutics has improved, overall outcomes for patients with many cancers and cardiovascular diseases, heart disease and cancer-related mortality remains prominent in rural areas, with vast urban-rural differences,» Madu said.

