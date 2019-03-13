How J.Lo Got the Perfect Engagement Manicure

Entornointeligente.com / Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are tying the knot. The couple, who made their red-carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala , announced their engagement over the weekend, with Lopez sharing the news with her 88 million Instagram followers. The singer posted a photo of the ring — a large, square-shaped diamond punctuated by a fresh white manicure.

Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik, who has been Lopez’s go-to Los Angeles manicurist for 10 years, was responsible for the bridal nail look, which he gave to Lopez the Friday before the engagement took place. The manicure was part of a look he created for a project Lopez is working on. (Bachik was not aware the nails would be a part of an engagement announcement a couple of days later.)

“I saw [the engagement photo] probably minutes after it got posted on Instagram,” he said. “I texted [Lopez] directly and said, ‘So excited for you guys, congratulations.’ She wrote back, ‘Thanks, we’re so happy — and the nails look great, too.’ I wanted to see them but I didn’t want to ruin the moment.”

The nail artist also works with Sophie Turner and Heidi Klum and, coincidentally, did their nails prior to their engagements. For Lopez, he used white nail polish to create a “super clean, active length, fresh” look. He used gel, as Lopez’s ” hands are always in motion and she does not like to wait for the polish to dry,” he said.

Lopez, he added, prefers nail art and is always “wanting something new and different.”

“Jen is definitely willing to play a little bit more — we like to play with different elements on the nails,” he said. “Right now it seems to be different types of top coats and treatments, like chrome and iridescent, sparkles, Swarovski, elements that add glam to her look. I try to create art on the nail. It’s a lot of mixed media and playing with layers of color and adornments and create some opulence to the nails. It’s like, how do I take Jen’s fashion style and combine the two so that even though it is what we might be seeing, it’s still uniquely Jen.”

Celebrity nail artists are often Instagram famous, growing followings by sharing the looks they create for their celebrity clients. In the video below, WWD highlights Jenny Bui, celebrity nail artist known for crafting claws for Cardi B.

