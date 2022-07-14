How Energy Demand Bounced Back After The Pandemic

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 96.51 +0.21 +0.22% Brent Crude • 10 mins 99.89 +0.32 +0.32% Murban Crude • 15 mins 101.3 +0.14 +0.14% Natural Gas • 10 mins 6.662 -0.027 -0.40% Gasoline • 10 mins 3.187 -0.047 -1.45% Louisiana Light • 2 days 100.4 +0.90 +0.90% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 2 days 100.4 +0.90 +0.90% Bonny Light • 15 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 2 days 104.4 -9.89 -8.65% Mars US • 23 hours 92.80 +1.56 +1.71% Gasoline • 10 mins 3.187 -0.047 -1.45% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 15 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 15 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 15 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 227 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 15 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 15 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 15 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 15 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 2 days 104.4 -9.89 -8.65% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 71.54 +0.09 +0.13% Western Canadian Select • 15 hours 82.20 +0.46 +0.56% Canadian Condensate • 15 hours 98.45 +0.46 +0.47% Premium Synthetic • 15 hours 96.70 +0.46 +0.48% Sweet Crude • 15 hours 94.60 +0.46 +0.49% Peace Sour • 15 hours 91.75 +0.46 +0.50% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 15 hours 91.75 +0.46 +0.50% Light Sour Blend • 15 hours 93.85 +0.46 +0.49% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 15 hours 97.40 +0.46 +0.47% Central Alberta • 15 hours 92.05 +0.46 +0.50% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 2 days 100.4 +0.90 +0.90% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 92.75 +0.50 +0.54% Giddings • 2 days 86.50 +0.50 +0.58% ANS West Coast • 1 min 102.5 -7.31 -6.66% West Texas Sour • 2 days 90.25 +0.46 +0.51% Eagle Ford • 2 days 94.20 +0.46 +0.49% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 2 days 94.20 +0.46 +0.49% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 92.75 +0.50 +0.54% Kansas Common • 4 days 94.25 -0.75 -0.79% Buena Vista • 2 days 102.8 +0.46 +0.45% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 25 mins Armed Guards Raid Libyan National Oil Company As Political Shakeup Escalates 1 hour Low French Nuclear Output Is Bad News For The UK 2 hours Germany Forced To Tap Gas Storage As Russia Halts Nord Stream Operations 3 hours Shell Chief Warns Europe Could Be Forced To Ration Energy This Winter 4 hours Ukrainian Energy Giant Asks Creditors To Defer Debt Payments 5 hours Energy Security Trumps Climate As EU Agrees To Pipeline Expansion 6 hours Buffett Buys Even More Occidental Petroleum 20 hours Trudeau: Decision To Return Russian Gas Turbine Was «Very Difficult» 21 hours Chevron CEO Sees Oil Prices Rebounding On Tightening Supply 22 hours Italy Makes Headway In Reducing Its Reliance On Russian Natural Gas 23 hours U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Fall 1 day Biden: Inflation Data Does Not Reflect Impact Of Gasoline Price Decline 1 day Iraq’s 150,000 Bpd Oil Export Boost Delayed 1 day China Considers Proposed Price Cap On Russian Oil 1 day Rising Oil-Fired Power Generation In Saudi Arabia Could Weigh On Global Supply 1 day Germany To Halt Russian Coal Imports Next Month 1 day China’s Oil Imports Fell In June 2 days Macron To Meet MBZ As OPEC Oil Speculation Escalates 2 days UK Approves 25% Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Producers 2 days World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer Calls On U.S. To Increase Supply 2 days API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100 2 days Unipec Trading Arm To Get 1 Million Barrels Of SPR Oil 2 days IEA Director: Price Cap On Russian Oil Should Extend To Fuels 2 days Libyan Oil Crisis Intensifies With Attempt to Remove NOC Board 2 days OPEC Remains 1 Million Bpd Below Target 2 days Turkey Mediates Talks Between Ukraine And Russia As Food Crisis Escalates 2 days The White House Believes OPEC Has The Capacity To Boost Production 2 days The EU Is Prepping Another Round Of Sanctions Against Russia 3 days Oil Prices Rebound Following Morning Drop 3 days Industrial Bitcoin Miners Grind To Halt In Texas Amid Energy Shortage 3 days Exxon CEO Says All New Cars Will Be Electric By 2040 3 days Soaring Energy Exports Send Russia’s Account Surplus To Record High 3 days Spain Calls On Firms To Minimize LNG Imports From Russia 3 days Natural Gas Will Play A Vital Role In Australia’s Energy Transition 3 days Russian Court Overturns Suspension Of Caspian Pipeline Consortium Exports 3 days French Industry Switches To Oil From Gas Amid Uncertainty Over Russian Supply 3 days Gazprom Suspends Nord Stream Gas Flows For Scheduled Maintenance 3 days Another Alaskan Oil Project Could Be Shelved Over Environmental Concerns 3 days Canada Agrees To Return Russian Turbine Despite New Sanctions 6 days Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 7 hours Australian power prices go insane 5 days «Russia will stop ‘in a moment’ if Ukraine meets terms – Kremlin» by Reuters via Yahoo News…but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story. 2 days Following the Big Money 5 days *****5 STARS – «The Markets are Rigged» by The Corbett Report Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Armed Guards Raid Libyan National Oil Company As Political Shakeup Escalates

Find us on:

Solar Stocks Soar As China Considers $220 Billion Stimulus Package Solar stocks are making movesâ¦

Europe’s Insatiable Thirst For LNG Is Causing Blackouts In Developing Countries The EU’s rush to buyâ¦

Middle East Buyers Ramp Up Russian Fuel Imports While much of the westâ¦

Home Energy Energy-General Robert Rapier

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content How Energy Demand Bounced Back After The Pandemic By Robert Rapier – Jul 14, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT The BP Statistical Review of World Energy is one of the most important primary sources of energy supply and demand on a country-level basis in the world. The most recent Review reported a 5.5% increase in primary global energy consumption, the fastest growth since the early 1970s. Both fossil fuels and renewable energy have bounced back since the pandemic, although global oil production is still significantly below 2019 levels. Join Our Community Last week the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2022 was released, covering energy data through 2021. The Review provides a comprehensive picture of supply and demand for major energy sources on a country-level basis. It is a primary data source for numerous companies, government agencies, and non-government organizations.

Since its release, I have been analyzing the data and creating graphics. I strive to uncover nuggets of information and analyze the data in unique ways. In upcoming articles, I will delve deeper into the various energy categories, but today I want to simply provide a high-level overview of this year’s Review.

Energy usage and consumption statistics continue to be dominated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Energy consumption and production dramatically dropped in 2020, but since then demand has rebounded. But, supply chain constraints have impacted the ability of energy producers to respond. The result has been high energy prices.

Energy Overview Primary global energy consumption grew by 5.5% last year to a new all-time high. This represented the fastest energy consumption growth since the early 1970s and is a reflection of strong global demand bouncing back from 2020’s Covid-19 energy consumption decline.

Fossil fuels accounted for 82% of primary energy use last year, essentially the same as in 2020, but down from 83% in 2019 and 85% five years ago. The remaining share of primary energy use consisted of hydroelectric power (6.8%), renewables (6.7%), and nuclear power (4.3%).

Global carbon dioxide emissions rebounded from 2020 levels, growing by 5.9% in 2021. However, this is still about 1% below the record levels of 2019 and 2019.

Oil Oil still accounts for nearly a third of the world’s energy consumption. In 2021, the world consumed 94.1 million barrels per day (BPD) of oil. This was an increase of 6.0% from 2020, but is still 3.7% lower than consumption in 2019.

Global oil production grew by 1.4 million BPD in 2021, but is still 5.0 million BPD below 2019 levels. U.S. production remains 529,000 BPD below 2019 levels.

Refinery capacity declined by nearly 500,000 BPD in 2021, which was the first decline in over 30 years. This is one factor exacerbating the upward pressure on finished product prices like gasoline and diesel.

Natural Gas Natural gas has been the fastest-growing fossil fuel in recent years, with a global 2.2% average annual growth rate over the past decade.

After falling in 2020, global natural gas consumption grew by 5.3% in 2021 to a new all-time high.

In 2021, the U.S. remained the global leader in both natural gas production and consumption. The U.S. produced 23% of the world’s natural gas in 2021. Russia was in second place with a 17% global share.

Coal Global coal consumption has been on a downward trend since peaking in 2014. But, coal consumption jumped by 6.3% in 2020, nearly reaching 2014 levels.

China’s coal consumption in 2021 grew by 4.9% to reach a new all-time high. China remains by far the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal, with a 53.8% global share in consumption and a 50.8% share in production.

Coal demand in OECD countries grew in 2021 but was still at the second lowest level in the history of the Review, which dates to 1965. U.S. coal demand in 2021 also rebounded but was still at the second-lowest level since the Review began tracking it in 1965.

Coal remained the dominant fuel for global power generation in 2021, with its share increasing to 36%, up from 35.1% in 2020.

Renewables and Nuclear Power Renewable energy continues to grow rapidly. Global renewable energy consumption grew by an impressive 15% in 2021 to a new record high.

Solar electricity consumption rose by a record 1.7 exajoules (EJ) — an increase of 22% — but wind power (+2.5 EJ) provided the largest contribution to renewables growth.

Together, wind and solar power provided 2,894 Terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2021. For perspective, in 2010 that number was 380 TWh.

Wind and solar reached a 10.2% share of power generation in 2021, which was the first time wind and solar power exceeded more than 10% of global generation.

Nuclear consumption grew in 2021 by 4.2% to the highest level since 2006. The U.S. remains the world’s largest consumer of nuclear power, with a 29% share of the global total. China continues to increase consumption at a rapid pace, and now has a 14.6% global share. For perspective, in 2010 China had a mere 2.7% global share of nuclear power consumption.

Summary As I said a year ago, I expected companies that produce, transport, or sell oil and natural gas should fare well for the foreseeable future. That has certainly been the case as demand came roaring back.

But I believe the growth story for wind and solar power has many years to run. As the world continues to electrify its transport systems, there will be a substantial increase in demand for electricity. Renewables will be called upon to bear an increasingly heavy load.

Supply chain issues will contain to constrain the world’s energy system for the foreseeable future, although high inflation could push the world into a recession which could dramatically change that outlook.

By Robert Rapier for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Oil Bears Are Back As The Crude Crash Continues Why Biden Could Come Back From Saudi Arabia Empty-Handed ESG Funds Reel As Investors Pile Into Energy And Defense Stocks Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com