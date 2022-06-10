How can we locate the missing students?

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

In The Gleaner article published on Sunday, May 29, it was reported that 27,000 students are still missing from classrooms. This report had me thinking, do we need a special squad consisting of social workers, police, and other government personnel to locate these missing students?

It is reported that some of the male students have already taken on employment opportunities. I can understand that they are gaining an income, which sometimes contribute to their parents’ financial needs. However, it is also important for them to garner the requisite numeracy and literacy skills to function in the 21st century.

It is my opinion that:

• A database should be created to capture the relevant details of these students; the efforts that are being made by the authorities; strategies used to locate them as well as future plans to locate them. This requires urgency if not already established.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

