Housewife in cuffs for pushing baby, co-wife into well

Entornointeligente.com /

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old housewife, Hauwa Lawal, for allegedly pushing her co-wife Zuwaira Sani, and her 18-month-old son into a well.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna, the Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Haruna said the police received a report on Friday that Lawal of Rurum village of Rano Local Government Area of Kano, had pushed her co-wife and baby into a well.

“The suspect had a misunderstanding with the victim in the process they started fighting in the house. The suspect pushed her rival along with her 18-month-old son, Mustafa Gambo, whom she was backing into a well situated in their house’’ he said.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Habu Sani-Ahmadu, ordered the tracking down and arrest of the fleeing suspect within 24 hours.

“Operation Puff-Adder swung into action and arrested the suspect on Saturday at about 1:17 a.m. The victims were removed from the well and were rushed to Rano Hospital where Sani was confirmed dead, while her son is alive and has been discharged from the hospital. The suspect confessed to the crime,’’ the PPRO said.

The PPRO said that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation.

“Once the investigation is completed the suspect would be charged to court,’’ Haruna said.

LINK ORIGINAL: Pmnewsnigeria

Entornointeligente.com