House approves extension of ZOSOs

Entornointeligente.com /

The House of Representatives has approved a 60-day extension of the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) in seven communities across Jamaica.

The areas are Denham Town in West Kingston; Norwood and Mount Salem, St James; Greenwich Town, Parade Gardens and August Town in St Andrew and Savanna-la-mar in Westmoreland.

Resolutions for the extensions were moved by Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, during today’s sitting of Parliament.

Giving an update on the interventions being undertaken within the communities, he said the activities are at different stages of the ‘clear-hold-build’ strategy.

Chang noted that Mount Salem and Denham Town will continue in the ‘build phase’ while the other communities will continue the ‘hold phase’ for this period of extension.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com