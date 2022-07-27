Hoteliers call for more Tobago Carnival flights

While there is growing buzz for Tobago’s Carnival, the hotels in Tobago are not yet fully booked for the event.
President of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association Chris James said Tobago’s hoteliers were anticipating the event, but they believed its potential was being undersold due to limited flights to the island.
«We’re looking forward to the event. We are getting bookings. Our major problem is the airbridge. There aren’t enough flights on the air bridge still. So people aren’t confirming bookings who want to fly here rather than use the boats. So that’s a major problem. We only have the 12 flights. We used to have 20. So that’s a massive concern because the bookings are coming in. We still have plenty of space, but I think generally people looking forward to it,» he told the Business Guardian in a telephone interview.
James could not comment on the limited information released by the Tobago House of Assembly about the event, but said the wider feeling among his membership was that a typically slow period could be transformed by the Tobago Carnival.
«In general the feeling I get here is everybody’s pleased that it’s happening in October. It’s another event where we can get busier than normal,» he said.
«October’s usually quiet. It’s usually a quiet period. So that’s why we’re pleased that it’s happening. As you know, we’re relying more and more on the Trinidad visitor. Those kinds of long weekends that we get, the public holidays and now this really helps us create reasons for bookings.» James revealed.
He however noted the limited flights were not solely a challenge Tobago faced as there is a «general shortage of flights to the region.»
This James explained was due to issues in the airline industry coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
«Yeah, for instance, British Airways was supposed to have two flights for the summer to Tobago, but they’ve had to reduce it to one. There are a number of reasons. One of them is staff shortages. Believe it or not, there are staff shortages worldwide,» said James, who allude to reports out of the United Kingdom which explained some airlines even removed seating to ensure they still had the proper flight attendant to seat ratio to operate.
But he stressed that if the air bridge could step up during that period it could be a big help to the tourism industry in Tobago.
«As for the Carnival. We’re looking forward to it. We hope we can get some additional flights on the air bridge. We’re pleased with the ferry service but even people are telling us it’s difficult to get across on that as well,» he said.
President of the Tobago Unique Bed and Breakfast and Self-Catering Association Kay Trotman said her membership was similarly intrigued by the event but had not seen significant bookings as yet.
«At least people are excited that it’s a new event with the possibility of bringing more folks into the island, especially during that period that is normally a slow time. So to have another event during that time, that has the potential to bring people into the space is something good. We’re hoping that a good enough show can be put on that makes it worthwhile to the effort. In terms of bookings, not everyone has bookings way down into that period, in terms of forward bookings. The larger properties may have but not, not the majority of the smaller properties I would say,» she told the Business Guardian.
Trotman however believe the limited information put forward by the THA contributed to the hesitancy in terms of booking, as she has heard concerns about the relatively unknown nature of the coming Carnival.
«Generally that has been the concern in terms of the actual activities. That is why I indicated it now all depends on what is going to be presented as a Carnival in October. So I think because of the relative newness of it, and possibly also the short timing for the planning of it, in my view, that may have been some area of concern,» she said.
She explained that given the timeframe, the approach taken could have been different as she hoped this year could have been used as a stepping stone in the development of a fully-fledged Carnival in 2023.
«I think, for me personally, I wished we would have used it as a pre-launch of Carnival 2023. Where it could have been bands presenting what would be their presentation for Carnival 2023 and in the spirit of how most people would have their band launches, it would have been used as the band launch for Tobago Carnival 2023. So what investment people would have put into it would have been from the perspective of showing what we can present later down into a new year given the timeframe for it,» said Trotman.
She said either way the execution would determine the success of the Carnival in the future, so it was important that whatever is held this year would generate interest for the following years.
Trotman however agreed that the limited flights to Tobago also proved a hindrance to the event’s growth and has been a long-running concern for the Tobago tourism sector. She however hoped Caribbean Airlines’ addition of a direct flight from New York to Tobago would significantly help.
«This has always been a problem, especially with Cal. An issue that after years of public engagement with the tourism sector and Cal we have not been able to have fully rectified. So that is going to be an issue. I think with the flight that would be coming out of New York, hopefully, that could serve at some point some parts of the interest, but then again, it would have to fit in with other connecting flights to get people to New York,» said Trotman, who also wondered if there had been enough marketing done to encourage other airlines to fly to Tobago during that Carnival period.
«I am not sure if at this point in time, the event is so marketed or broadcast that it would encourage other airlines to come to Trinidad or Tobago during that timeframe. Air traffic is indeed some area of concern and I think we may have to do probably much more marketing or lobbying airlift-wise if we are depending on Cal to be able to cover that,» she said.
