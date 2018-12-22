Hot Property: Frank Sinatra retreats for all tastes

Entornointeligente.com / If a Rat Pack-worthy home is on your shopping list this holiday season, you are in luck. A trio of houses tied to legendary singer Frank Sinatra are for sale in Southern California.

The properties suit different preferences in style as well as geographic location.

Advertisement > For the beachgoer, there is Sinatraâs onetime Malibu home on Broad Beach.

Built in 1992, the two-story estate served as a celebrity hangout for Sinatra and his friends. Stars such as Dick Martin, Jack Lemmon, Gregory Peck, Eydie Gormé, Robert Wagner and Dick Van Dyke are among those who visited the oceanfront spot.

Advertisement > Architect Ted Grenzbach worked with the Sinatras to design the house, which emphasizes open living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows that take in ocean views. In 5,800 square feet, there are seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including an expansive master suite with a lounge, fireplace, hair salon and sauna. Asking price: $12.9 million.

For the desert dweller, a retreat built for the crooner is back on the market in Palm Desert.

Spanning 7½ acres of desert valley, the scenic â70s estate is named Villa Maggio — an ode to the late singerâs character in the Academy Award-winning film “From Here to Eternity.”

Three custom-designed structures fill out the gated retreat: a rustic lodge, a two-story guesthouse and a pool house. With nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms across 6,400 square feet, thereâs plenty of room for guests, which Sinatra took full advantage of when hosting members of the Rat Pack and other celebrities. Asking price: $4.5 million.

Advertisement > For the architectural aficionado, the Midcentury Modern-style home that Sinatra leased for a decade is up for grabs in Chatsworth.

Sinatra never owned the estate overlooking the Chatsworth Nature Preserve but leased the property for nearly a decade from bank heiress and original owner Dora Hutchinson. More recently, the property has served as a filming location for episodes of “Mad Men” and “Californication” as well as the film “Dreamgirls.”

Set on about 7 acres of grounds, the William Pereira-designed house features 16-foot-tall walls of glass, a wet bar, a den-office, four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Two swimming pools, a motor court, a guesthouse, lawn and landscaping make up the grounds. Asking price: $12.5 million.

Leonard Rabinowitz and Jack Friedkin of Hilton & Hyland and Coldwell Bankerâs Chris Cortazzo hold the Malibu listing; Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices hold the Palm Desert listing; and Craig Knizek and Barrie Livingstone of the Agency hold the Chatsworth listing.

New scenery by the beach

Actor Scott Eastwood has found a new setting in Encinitas, buying a custom home on a ridge about a mile from the ocean for $2.68 million.

Designed by architect Torgen Johnson, the hardwood-filled house holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms across about 3,700 square feet. Splashes of color come in the kitchen, where powder-blue cabinetry lines the walls. Murals decorate the living room.

Vaulted and beamed ceilings top most of the interior, including the expansive master suite.

Advertisement > Two outdoor spaces take advantage of the canyon views: a covered sun deck on the second story and an extensive patio with a fire pit and dining area. The landscaped grounds, which cover just under an acre, also hold a swimming pool and grassy yard.

Eric Iantorno of Pacific Sothebyâs International Realty held the listing with Lindsay Dunlap of Compass. Christopher Culver of Culver & Associates represented Eastwood.

The son of famed actor Clint Eastwood, Scott has appeared in a handful of his fatherâs films, including “Gran Torino” and “Invictus.” More recently, he starred in “The Fate of the Furious” and “Pacific Rim Uprising.”

Blink and you missed it

Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 fame has sold his Del Mar home of eight years for $3.8 million.

The cozy spread is described in the listing as “contemporary-organic” and incorporates Midcentury Modern-style elements and walls of glass that seem to bring the outdoor scenery inside.

The two-story living room has a rock-finished fireplace and takes in views of the turf-covered yard, patios and gardens. A dining room, an office/den, a family room and a center-island kitchen overlook the living room from the second level.

Some 2,800 square feet of living space feature herringbone wood floors, beamed ceilings and custom steel-frame doors. There are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Outside, thereâs a fireplace, a tiled spa and a half-pipe ramp for skateboarding.

DeLonge is a co-founder and original member of Blink-182, which formed in the early 1990s. The alternative rock group has hits that include “All the Small Things,” “Dammit” and “Whatâs My Age Again?”

The 43-year-old vocalist-guitarist left the group three years ago in what fellow bandmate Mark Hoppus described as a “friendly divorce.” He is currently working on a new album with the rock band Angels & Airwaves.

Laura Barry of Barry Estates was the listing agent. Shawn Hethcock of Willis Allen Real Estate represented the buyer.

Unveiling their latest production

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “Nate & Jeremiah by Design” have designs on a big move in Hancock Park.

The designers and reality television couple have listed a Mediterranean-style home in Hancock Park for sale at $13.795 million. Thatâs about $5.6 million more than what they paid for the 1928-built house when they bought it from “Friends” co-creator Marta Kauffman.

As one might imagine, the design duo has extensively updated the grand two-story during their two years of ownership. Among details of note are steel-cased windows, lacy molding and hardwood floors throughout. Checkerboard-patterned 17th-century marble floors create visual interest in the foyer.

The 8,477 square feet of interior space includes grand formal rooms, a screening room with blackout curtains, a library and a junior dining room. There are six bedrooms, five bathrooms and two powder rooms. The master suite opens to a terrace overlooking the grounds.

Outside, organic gardens and landscaping create a backdrop for a dining terrace, cabana and wet bar. The house sits on two-thirds of an acre and has a swimming pool with a spa and a guest house. Elsewhere on the property is an art studio.

Berkus, 47, gained fame for his home makeovers on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” He previously hosted the home improvement competition series “American Dream Builders” and was an executive producer on the film “The Help” (2011).

Brent, 34, previously hosted the Emmy-winning series “Home Made Simple.” He is a frequent guest on the “Rachael Ray” show and has also appeared on “Trading Spaces” and “The View.”

Advertisement > Brent Watson of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

Settling score in L.A.

Austin Rivers , the former Clippers guard who this summer was traded by the team to the Wizards, has put his home in Pacific Palisades on the market for $7.495 million.

The Cape Cod-inspired traditional home, built by Huntington Estate Homes in 2016, has six bedrooms and six bathrooms in 7,400 square feet of living space. It sits on a roughly 7,700-square-foot lot with a swimming pool, spa and built-in barbecue.

The main floor is largely devoted to open-plan space and includes formal living and dining rooms, a center-island kitchen and a breakfast nook. A purple-clad movie theater and a lounge with a glass-enclosed wine wall are on a lower level.

Pocketing glass walls, a rooftop deck and balconies extend the living space outdoors. There are city and ocean views from the upper levels and rooftop deck.

Rivers, 26, was acquired by the Clippers during the 2014-15 season, when his father, Doc Rivers, was head coach and president of basketball operations. The pairing, which lasted a little over three seasons, was the first instance of a father-son, coach-player relationship in NBA history.

Mary Swanson of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.

LINK ORIGINAL: Latimes

Entornointeligente.com