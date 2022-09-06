Hot air and pie in the sky

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Just before last Christmas, global media was full of congratulatory articles about Angela Merkel retiring after 16 years as chancellor of Germany. I got many emails praising her time in office, with laudatory comparisons to other politicians. Today, a somewhat different story emerges in Germany, reeling from high energy costs that result from the vital supply of Russian natural gas being shut off. It’s in response to sanctions imposed on Moscow by Western countries supporting Ukraine in the ongoing war; but Germany has filled Moscow’s coffers and war chest during the past decade by all that gas purchase.

Fourteen highly efficient German nuclear plants were shut down following environmental concerns, after the nuclear plant mishap in Fukishima after the earthquake and tsunami in 2011. Three remaining German nuclear plants were due to be shut down this year, but are being kept in service due to the energy crisis. The new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, was in Canada in late August to talk with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about getting energy from the world’s fifth-largest producer of natural gas. This gas is consumed in Canada and the US, but due to environmental protests and perennial political problems and mismanagement, there are no pipelines to coastal terminals for export overseas, and the German chancellor was no doubt as frustrated with that situation, as many ordinary Canadians are.

However, Messrs Scholz and Trudeau took a trip to Stephenville, a farming village on the perpetually blustery west coast of Newfoundland, to pose for a windswept photo op on an undeveloped piece of land belonging to a billionaire, whose dream is to build a huge wind farm. The German chancellor probably welcomed the windy conditions to help clear his head of fraud allegations looming at home since he was mayor of Hamburg. The offshore wind turbines’ electricity will supposedly be used to crack water molecules by electrolysis, thus producing hydrogen. A further chemical process then produces ammonia, to be shipped to Germany beginning in 2025, where it will then be turned back into hydrogen for use in power plants. It’s a very complex method to produce a trivial amount of energy at an enormous cost, but illustrates how the world’s leaders seem to be firmly in the grip of the not-so-Jolly Green Giant of climate change activism.

Government expenditures for this hydrogen experiment could be better directed towards dealing with the homelessness problems, with so many Canadians suffering from mental health issues and drug addictions living in deplorable conditions. The opioid crisis claimed over 7,500 Canadians last year and over 29,000 since 2016, yet political leaders are all bending over backwards to appease environmentalists within their political parties and parliaments.

