Hope’s brilliance undone by lion-hearted Axar

Shai Hope’s 13th One-Day In­ter­na­tion­al hun­dred in his 100th ODI went in vain as In­dia pulled off the high­est-ever one-day run chase at Queen’s Park Oval and third-high­est in the re­gion, to stun West In­dies by two wick­ets on Sun­day.

Set 312 for vic­to­ry af­ter Hope carved out 115 off 135 de­liv­er­ies at the top of the or­der, In­dia plun­dered 100 runs from the last ten overs to get over the line with two balls to spare, tak­ing a 2-0 lead in the three-match se­ries and clinch­ing their 12th con­sec­u­tive se­ries win over the hosts

They re­quired eight runs from the last over but scraped on­ly two runs from the first three balls to in­crease ten­sions be­fore Man-of-the-Match Axar Pa­tel struck a high full toss from seam­er Kyle May­ers for a straight six to end the game.

Axar, en­ter­ing the con­test at num­ber sev­en, blast­ed an as­ton­ish­ing top score of 64 not out off 35 de­liv­er­ies, while Shreyas Iy­er punched 63 off 71 balls at num­ber three and San­ju Sam­son, 54 off 51 de­liv­er­ies.

«We knew this is a [good] wick­et and in the back of our minds we knew if they can do it, we can al­so do it so we had that self-be­lief,» said cap­tain Shikhar Dhawan.

«The way the boys took the chal­lenge and didn’t lose their self-be­lief, that was quite amaz­ing.»

For West In­dies, the de­feat was their sec­ond ag­o­nis­ing re­sult in three days af­ter they nar­row­ly missed out by three runs in pur­suit of 309 in the open­ing ODI at the same venue.

They looked in con­trol through­out, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph (2-46) and May­ers (2-48) mak­ing crit­i­cal strikes to help lim­it In­dia to 212 for five af­ter 40 overs, be­fore Axar’s bril­liant in­ter­ven­tion that was laced with three fours and five six­es.

«[We lost it] def­i­nite­ly at the end there in the last cou­ple overs. Con­grats to Team In­dia for win­ning the game» said West In­dies cap­tain Nicholas Pooran.

«I felt like they stuck in there and got over the line but I think in the last six overs is where we lost the game.»

Hope’s third ODI hun­dred this year pro­vid­ed the foun­da­tion for West In­dies’ 311 for six off their 50 overs af­ter they opt­ed to bat first.

Left-han­der Pooran slammed 74 from 77 de­liv­er­ies while May­ers (39) and Shamarh Brooks (35), helped pro­pel the Caribbean side to their sec­ond 300-plus to­tal in as many out­ings.

Hope struck eight fours and three six­es, adding 65 with May­ers for the first wick­et, and 62 for the sec­ond wick­et with Brooks be­fore adding a fur­ther 117 for the fourth wick­et with Pooran who belt­ed a four and half-dozen six­es in scor­ing his sec­ond half-cen­tu­ry in three in­nings.

The right-hand­ed Bar­ba­di­an reached both his land­marks in style – launch­ing leg-spin­ner Yuzven­dra Cha­hal over square leg to reach his fifty in the 21st over be­fore smash­ing the same bowler for a straight six to bring up triple fig­ures in the 45th over

«It was just full of emo­tions,» Hope said at the in­nings break, af­ter be­com­ing the fourth West In­dies bats­man to score a hun­dred in his 100th ODI.

«I’m just pleased to be here rep­re­sent­ing West In­dies.

«As a kid, you want­ed to come out and play for West In­dies and to get a hun­dred games and to get a hun­dred in the hun­dredth game means a lot to me.»

He put on a fur­ther 33 for the fifth wick­et with Rov­man Pow­ell (13) be­fore fi­nal­ly hol­ing out to deep cov­er in the penul­ti­mate over from seam­er Shardul Thakur who was In­dia’s best bowler with three for 54.

In re­ply, Gill pro­vid­ed In­dia with their ear­ly mo­men­tum, lash­ing five fours to post 48 with Dhawan (13) be­fore both fell in the space of six overs to leave the tourists on 66 for two in the 16th over.

And when May­ers picked up his sec­ond wick­et by get­ting Suryaku­mar Ya­dav (9) to play on in the 18th over, In­dia was stum­bling on 79 for three and falling be­hind.

How­ev­er, Shreyas led his side’s re­cov­ery, strik­ing four fours and a six in adding 99 for the fourth wick­et with Sam­son who punched three fours and three six­es.

The bal­ance shift­ed again when both per­ished to leave In­dia on 205 for five in the 39th over but Axar turned the game in In­dia’s favour again by in­spir­ing a 51-run sixth wick­et stand with Deep­ak Hoo­da (33), be­fore hold­ing his nerve at the death.

SCORES

WEST IN­DIES 311 for six off 50 overs (Shai Hope 115, Nicholas Pooran 74, Kyle May­ers 39, Shamarh Brooks 35; Shardul Thakur 3-54)

IN­DIA 312 for eight off 49.4 overs (Axar Pa­tel 64, Shreyas Iy­er 63, San­ju Sam­son 54, Shub­man Gill 43, Deep­ak Hoo­da 33; Alzarri Joseph 2-46, Kyle May­ers 2-48)

Re­sult: In­dia won by two wick­ets.

Se­ries: In­dia lead three-match se­ries 2-0

Man-of-the-Match: Axar Pa­tel.

Toss: West In­dies.

Um­pires: Gre­go­ry Brath­waite,

Joel Wil­son; TV – Nigel Duguid.

(CMC)

