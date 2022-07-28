Honours even but …

Entornointeligente.com /

WATERHOUSE COACH Marcel Gayle believes that while his team is evenly matched with Pacific FC, following their 0-0 preliminary round Concacaf League first-leg match at Sabina on Tuesday, he can get the better of the Canadian outfit.

The results left the teams evenly poised going back to Canada for the return leg on August 2, Gayle saying Waterhouse took a lot of heart from the first meeting. He has great expectations of the second leg.

«We (teams) are very similar. They are in the middle of their season and we are at the back end of our season. We have all to play for the next time we meet and they are a good-quality team. But we will be ready and up for the task,» he said.

The game on Tuesday was evenly contested with both teams getting good chances in either half, and Gayle thought they did well to match their in-season opponents.

«We surprised ourselves and played for 90 minutes. I thought we matched Pacific for a team at the back end of our season.

