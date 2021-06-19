Honourees grateful

Honourees grateful Sat, 06/19/2021 – 5:39am Humble, grateful and honoured were some of the words used to express the delight felt in having their contributions and their outstanding service recognised.

Four of the ten honourees who made the 2020 New Year Honours list told this to media yesterday. On this day while at Government House, Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Sandra Mason presented the Insignia to the ten recipients.

Speaking to the media, Condé Riley, who was awarded Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his significant contribution in the field of sports and in particular cricket administration, said he was appreciative of the honour.

“I believe that when you get involved in things like cricket, it takes up a lot of time. You spend a lot of time away from family and friends but I believe in keeping the young people interested in sport as a better alternative to just liming on the block and probably being led astray. So, I believe that it has now been 25 years that I have been working with cricket, especially at the Barbados Cricket Association, before then at the Barclays Sports Club, and I am humble. I didn’t expect it but I’ll accept it gracefully.”

Dr. David Byer, who is too was awarded an OBE for his outstanding contribution in the field of emergency medicine, stated “it is a pleasure to be honoured. It is pleasure to be recognised for the work that has been done but the work continues, so it is just a part for the course.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by Jean Holder who spent over 40 years in the nursing field. She was conferred the honour of Member of the British Empire (MBE) for her sterling contribution to nursing, particularly in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology.

“I consider it an honour and a privilege to have received such a prestigious award. I have spent 42 years in the nursing profession utilising my skills in maternal and child health and I would like to thank all those persons who assisted me professionally and personally during the time that I was there.”

The lone person during the event to be conferred the honour of knighthood was Sir Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge. He received the Knight Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George for his exceptional contribution to cricket and the development of sports. He stated, “it is a great honour. It was very much unexpected” to be recognised in this way.(MG)

