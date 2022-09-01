1 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

Hon. Blackmoore assures his commitment to developing his constituency further

17 segundos ago
hon_blackmoore_assures_his_commitment_to_developing_his_constituency_further.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Parliamentary Representative for the Mahaut Constituency, Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore, assured his constituents of his commitment to developing his constituency further. Hon. Blackmoore spoke to the various housing development projects that are ongoing and set to take place in parts of the constituency.

He stated that because his constituents have trusted him by electing him into office four consecutive years, he continues to fight for their development.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/LN310822BLACKMOORE.mp3 Parliamentary Representative for the Mahaut Constituency, Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation