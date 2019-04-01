Homicide in U.S. state of North Dakota kills four

Entornointeligente.com / WASHINGTON, April 1 (Xinhua) — Four people were killed in a homicide in the city of Mandan, the U.S. state of North Dakota, local police said Monday. The bodies of three men and one woman were found at a property management business, Mandan Police Department said in a statement. The police did not provide information on the circumstance under which the victims died nor on the suspect, but police chief Jason Ziegler said the public was not believed to be in danger. According to the business, it had more than 20 staffs and has been in operation for more than 20 years. Mandan is a town of 22,000 near the city Bismarck, the state’s capital. LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

